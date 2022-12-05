Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay To Be Shown At The Game Awards

It’s been rumored and documented that the latest Respawn Star Wars title, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was set to make an appearance at this year’s Game Awards on December 8th, 2022. Respawn today confirmed that viewers will get an opportunity to take a look at the gameplay elements of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in full at The Game Awards 2022.

Experience the action-packed gameplay of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor @thegameawards – streaming live Dec. 8: https://t.co/1zOZ1Piywh #StarWarsJediSurvivor pic.twitter.com/g2mabUWVXy — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) December 5, 2022

The above tweet is also the first time players have had a chance to view the brand-new key art for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. While there isn’t much known about the game’s new gameplay elements yet, the Steam page for the title notes that the game’s protagonist, Cal Kestis will have access to new lightsaber fighting styles and additional Force abilities. Combat was a huge part of the first game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order so players will be going into the title hoping for improvements and additions to the already brilliant combat loop.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor‘s Steam page notes that players will be able to “creatively leverage all these abilities and weapons to strategically take on an expanded host of enemies, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path.” Alongside this, you’ll be able to discover new planets with unique biomes that weren’t available in the original title.

The key art also indicates that Cal might have the ability to use a blaster in the new title given it’s holstered on his left leg. This would definitely make for some amazing gameplay encounters and would really add that depth to the combat that the game’s Steam page alludes to. One fan said “Oh he has a blaster?! That would be fun to combo saber and blaster” and I couldn’t agree more. Rumors had been circulating about possible pre-order bonuses that would add different looks to BD-1, Cal, his lightsaber, and his blaster. One rumor included screenshots indicating there would be a Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Obi-Wan Kenobi variant of most of these items. That has yet to be confirmed, however.

It’s safe to say there’s plenty for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans to look forward to. Fans will be watching with prying eyes in the hope of some amazing gameplay come December 8th as the game is rumored to launch on March 16th, 2022.

Viewers can expect to see the gameplay reveal during The Game Awards on Thursday, December 8 at 5:00 pm PT via YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Discord.