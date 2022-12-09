Digital Extremes & Airship Syndicate Announces Wayfinder At The Game Awards

In September, Digital Extremes and the developer of Darksiders Genesis, Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story, and Battlechasers: Nightwar, Airship Syndicate, announced that they were coming together to work on a new project. The then-codenamed Skylight was announced to be an online title that embraced the core of Airship Syndicate’s Battlechasers: Nightware, and Darksiders: Genesis with new online systems layered atop them, with the developer’s President, Ryan Stefanelli saying, “We never would have tried this type of game right away, that’s why we started with something like Battlechasers, and then we dabbled with multiplayer with Darksiders Genesis, and now we’re going all-in with this new game.”

Now, thanks to the Geoff Keighley hosted The Game Awards, we’ve learned more about Skylight, including its actual name, Wayfinder, and a roadmap to release. The Game Awards announcement revealed that the game would be coming to PS4, PS5, and PC via Early Access in early 2023, and then followed by a full free-to-play launch in Fall 2023. You can check out the trailer below.

According to an overview of the game, delivered by Digital Extremes, we learn more about the world of Wayfinder,

The world of Evenor is being consumed by the foul force of the Gloom. As Wayfinders, lights amidst the darkness in a world consumed by Gloom, players must control the chaos and reconnect a fractured world as they choose a unique path through an online world of endless action and adventure. To cease the Gloom’s devastating decay of Evenor, players will choose from a variety of Wayfinders (characters) to control, each with their own unique story, play styles, and abilities, harnessing their power together to defend Evenor from forces that seek to destroy it. Uniting with fellow Wayfinders, players will use their Gloom Dagger to adventure into Lost Zones—dungeon-like areas touched and consumed by the Gloom – resulting in shifting change and chaos. Wayfinders can control the chaos with their Gloom Dagger, an ancient artifact of obscure origin, strategically implementing mutators that can dictate enemies encountered, items and resources dropped, and more. Wayfinders attempting to control this chaos will find the Gloom pushing back—implementing its own augmentations and modifiers to enemy damage, environmental hazards, and more where no two play sessions are the same. Key Features – Control the Chaos – Customize every play experience by stepping through a doorway of endless action with the help of a mysterious device known as a Gloom Dagger. Each adventure has unique modifiers and challenges you conjure and control, customizing what you hunt, and gather. – Become a Wayfinder – Born of the Gloom, Wayfinders wield arcane magic, mystical tech, or cunning weapons, to restore the balance of a broken world. Customize the way you fight by choosing your weapons and gear and augmenting your powers with the Echoes of your fallen foes. – Explore and Collect – Embark on hunts and expeditions to discover new locations, battle new enemies and even awaken powerful Wayfinders. Collect and craft weapons and gear as you complete your Atlas and increase Mastery. Participate in live events with ongoing character-driven content updates. – Stronger Together – Wayfinders are stronger together. From adventuring with friends to developing your Apartment and its powerful buffs to a neighborhood, all of your social interactions, character and housing progression are tied together by the most important thread… each other.

Wayfinder will come to PS4, PS5 and PC via Early Access in early 2023.

