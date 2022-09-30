Airship Syndicate’s New Game Teased With A Codename

Airship Syndicate, a team made up of former Darksiders and Darksiders II developers at Vigil Games have begun teasing their newest game and have today shared a piece of concept art, and the game’s codename which then hints further at the game they’re creating. Airship Syndicate have been extremely active since their formation in 2014 having released a string of extremely well-received games including Battlechasers: Nightwar, Darksiders Genesis, and most recently, the League Of Legends connected Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, and now their new game, first announced to be a free-to-play title in collaboration with Digital Extremes in July, has now had further light shed upon it.

When speaking about the new game a TennoCon in July, Digital Extremes’ Head of External Projects Richard Browne, said, “I signed Darksiders at THQ and I’ve been trying to work with Joe and Ryan ever since, our reunion is a decade in the making and couldn’t be happier for Airship Syndicate and this opportunity for them to shine.” Now, with that in mind, Airship Syndicate, via their social channels have revealed some details of their new game. Codenamed ‘Skylight’ the game shared the following information, “Skylight isn’t just the codename of our next adventure… it’s also the name of the main city in the game. Skylight is the last bastion of hope for humanity and a place you’ll call home.” before then sharing a piece of concept art that shows off the vision for Skylight itself.

Skylight isn’t just the codename of our next adventure… it’s also the name of the main city in the game. Skylight is the last bastion of hope for humanity and a place you’ll call home.



Here is what it looks like in-game.@thegameawards full reveal is right around the corner. pic.twitter.com/Uu1OyBbMdB — Airship Syndicate (@AirshipSyn) September 29, 2022 The art highlights the use of a vibrant colour palette, and a fascinating world design that merges steampunk elements with more traditional fantasy in a way that looks similar to what a 2022 take on Final Fantasy IX‘s Lindblum might look were it reborn again.

Back at TennoCon in July Ryan Stefanelli, president of Airship Syndicate shared the following insights into the team’s approach to development “We’re a group of passionate, experienced game developers based in Austin, Texas… Our goal is simple: build a lean, fun, independent game studio to create top quality games for a variety of gaming platforms.” Stefanelli also went on to describe how their previous experiences as Airship Syndicate had helped the studio to define what ‘Skylight’ wold become, saying “We never would have tried this type of game right away, that’s why we started with something like Battlechasers, and then we dabbled with multiplayer with Darksiders Genesis, and now we’re going all-in with this new game.”

Interestingly ‘Skylight’ has already been confirmed to appear at Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards event later in the year. Rarely does Geoff, nor any developers he’s partnered with talk this early about their game’s presence being on the show, and yet Airship Syndicate are boldly proclaiming this. Maybe a launch is closer than we all realise?

‘Skylight’ does not yet have announced platforms, nor a release window.

Source