Disney Dreamlight Valley: All 5-Star Recipes | Cooking Guide

Disney Dreamlight Valley has so many recipes you can cook, but today we will be going over all the five-star meals you can make that will especially help you keep your energy up. Having high energy is a necessity within the game to be able to do everything you need to, like digging holes, planting food and harvesting it, and much more. So knowing good five-star meals is a good tip for playing the game and we are going to share a list below of all the five-star meals as well as how to make them. Let’s get into it and talk about all this yummy food!

All 5-star Appetizers

Icon Meal Recipe Sell Price Energy it Restores Arendellian Pickled Herring

HerringLemonOnionGarlicAny Herb 556 coins or more 2102 or more Large Seafood Platter

SeaFood (x4)Lemon 340 coins or more 1810 or more Potato Leek Soup

LeakPotatoMilkOnionGarlic 1.4k coins or more 1984 or more

All 5-star Entrées

Icon Meal Recipe Sell Price Energy it Restores Bouillabaisse

x2 SeafoodShrimp,Tomato,1 Vegetable 671 coins or more 2114 or more

Fish Creole

Any FishAny VegetableGarlicRiceTomato 280 coins 822 or more

Greek Pizza

Any HerbWheatCheeseTomatoOnion 630 coins or more 1152 or more

Gumbo

OkraShrimpChili PepperTomatoOnion 1k coins 2226

Lancetfish Paella

LancetfishShrimpAny SeafoodTomatoRice 1.7k coins or more 4550 or more

Lobster Roll

LobsterButterWheatLemonGarlic 1.9k or more 4928 or more Mediterranean Salad

CucumberTomatoOnionAny SpiceLettuce 605 coins or more 976 or more

Mushu’s Congee

RiceEggGingerGarlicMushroom 753 coins or more 1658 or more

Ratatouille

TomatoEggplantZucchiniOnionOne Herb 914 coins or more 1572 or more Teriyaki Salmon

SalmonSoyaRiceGingerSugarcane 637 coins or more 1726 or more

Tuna Burger

TunaLemonOnionWheatAny Vegetable 491 coins or more 1922 or more

Vegetarian Pizza

Any Vegetable (x2)TomatoCheeseWheat 350 coins or more 754 or more

All 5-star Desserts

Icon Meal Recipe Sell Price Energy it Restores





Aurora’s Cake

RaspberryWheatSugarcaneEggMilk 786 coins or more 2030 or more





Banana Split

Slush IceBananaMilkSugarcaneAny Sweet 714 coins or more 2074 or more





Birthday Cake

WheatSugarcaneEggButterCocoa Bean 749 coins or more 2310 or more





Pastry Cream and Fruits

Any Fruit (x3)MilkSugarcane 497 or more 2332 or more





Wedding Cake

WheatButterEggSugarcaneVanilla 785 coins or more 1680 or more

Arendellian Pickled Herring

Arendellian Pickled Herring is a five-star recipe requiring five ingredients, a herring, a lemon, an onion, garlic, and one herb of any kind, the oregano herb grows in the game’s main area and is quick and easy to grab up. Below is a short list of where to find these ingredients.

Herring – this fish can be fished up in Dazzle Beach or the Glade of Trust. You can also find these in Moana’s Fishing Boat as well.

– this fish can be fished up in Dazzle Beach or the Glade of Trust. You can also find these in Moana’s Fishing Boat as well. Lemon – this can be found in the Glade of Trust from wild trees.

– this can be found in the Glade of Trust from wild trees. Onion – these and its seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Forest of Valor. He sells the Onions for 255 Star Coins which is kinda high for a single vegetable within the game. However, players can get the seeds even cheaper and plant and wait for them to grow.

– these and its seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Forest of Valor. He sells the Onions for 255 Star Coins which is kinda high for a single vegetable within the game. However, players can get the seeds even cheaper and plant and wait for them to grow. Garlic – this crop you cannot plant and harvest like others…this one you can search for and it appears as a bright green, leafy stalk which you can pick from the ground.

– this crop you cannot plant and harvest like others…this one you can search for and it appears as a bright green, leafy stalk which you can pick from the ground. One herb – any herb can be used like ginger, mint, mushroom, basil, vanilla…

Large Seafood Platter

Large Seafood Platter is a five-star meal containing 4 Seafood of any kind and 1 Lemon. There are many seafood types you can use like Oysters, Scallops, and Clams are also three times of seafood that you can find at Dazzle Beach to make this meal. Below is a short list of where to find these ingredients.

4 Seafood – these can all be fished up at Dazzle Beach.

– these can all be fished up at Dazzle Beach. Lemon – this can be found in the Glade of Trust from wild trees.

Potato Leek Soup

Potato Leek Soup is a five-star meal containing a leak, a potato, milk, an onion, and garlic. c

Leeks – these can only be found in the Forgotten Lands and the price for the seed is 120 Star Coins.

– these can only be found in the Forgotten Lands and the price for the seed is 120 Star Coins. Potato – this can be found at Goofy’s Stall in Forgotten Lands as well

– this can be found at Goofy’s Stall in Forgotten Lands as well Milk – this can be bought from Remy’s restaurant for only 230 Star Coins.

– this can be bought from Remy’s restaurant for only 230 Star Coins. Onion – these and its seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Forest of Valor. He sells the Onions for 255 Star Coins which is kinda high for a single vegetable within the game. However, players can get the seeds even cheaper and plant and wait for them to grow.

– these and its seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Forest of Valor. He sells the Onions for 255 Star Coins which is kinda high for a single vegetable within the game. However, players can get the seeds even cheaper and plant and wait for them to grow. Garlic – this crop you cannot plant and harvest like others…this one you can search for and it appears as a bright green, leafy stalk which you can pick from the ground.

Bouillabaisse

Bouillabaisse is a five-star meal containing shrimp, a tomato, 2 clams, and any single vegetable. Below is a short list of where to find these ingredients.

Shrimp – this can be fished up at Dazzle Beach.

– this can be fished up at Dazzle Beach. Tomato – these can be purchased for 33 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach or you can buy the seeds for 8 Star Coins.

– these can be purchased for 33 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach or you can buy the seeds for 8 Star Coins. 2 Clams – these can be found laying on Dazzle Beach.

– these can be found laying on Dazzle Beach. Any vegetable (recommended carrot) – carrots can be purchased at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow in both seed form and full-grown form.

Fish Creole

Fish Creole is a five-star meal containing garlic, rice, tomato, a fish of any kind, and one vegetable of any kind. Below is a short list of where to find these ingredients.

Garlic – this crop you cannot plant and harvest like others…this one you can search for and it appears as a bright green, leafy stalk which you can pick from the ground.

– this crop you cannot plant and harvest like others…this one you can search for and it appears as a bright green, leafy stalk which you can pick from the ground. Rice – this can be found in the Glade of Trust on its biome on the left side of Peaceful Meadows. This area costs a bit to unlock so this is a rarer item if you are newer to the game.

– this can be found in the Glade of Trust on its biome on the left side of Peaceful Meadows. This area costs a bit to unlock so this is a rarer item if you are newer to the game. Tomato – these can be purchased for 33 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach or you can buy the seeds for 8 Star Coins.

– these can be purchased for 33 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach or you can buy the seeds for 8 Star Coins. Any one fish – these can all be fished up at Dazzle Beach.

– these can all be fished up at Dazzle Beach. Any vegetable (recommended carrot) – carrots can be purchased at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow in both seed form and full-grown form.

Greek Pizza

Greek Pizza is a five-star meal containing an herb, wheat, cheese, tomato, and onion. Below is a short list of where to find these ingredients.

One herb – any herb can be used like ginger, mint, mushroom, basil, vanilla…

– any herb can be used like ginger, mint, mushroom, basil, vanilla… Wheat – this can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow in either a full-grown wheat form or wheat seeds.

– this can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow in either a full-grown wheat form or wheat seeds. Cheese – you can get cheese from Remy for 180 Star Coins.

– you can get cheese from Remy for 180 Star Coins. Tomato – these can be purchased for 33 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach or you can buy the seeds for 8 Star Coins.

– these can be purchased for 33 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach or you can buy the seeds for 8 Star Coins. Onion – these and its seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Forest of Valor. He sells the Onions for 255 Star Coins which is kinda high for a single vegetable within the game. However, players can get the seeds even cheaper and plant and wait for them to grow.

Gumbo

Gumbo is a five-star meal containing okra, shrimp, chili peppers, tomato, and onion. Below is a short list of where to find these ingredients.

Okra – can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust in either seed form or full-grown form.

– can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust in either seed form or full-grown form. Shrimp – this can be fished up at Dazzle Beach.

– this can be fished up at Dazzle Beach. Chili Peppers – these can be purchased at Goofy’s Stall in Sunlit Plateau in either seed form or full-grown form.

– these can be purchased at Goofy’s Stall in Sunlit Plateau in either seed form or full-grown form. Tomato – these can be purchased for 33 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach or you can buy the seeds for 8 Star Coins.

– these can be purchased for 33 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach or you can buy the seeds for 8 Star Coins. Onion – these and its seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Forest of Valor. He sells the Onions for 255 Star Coins which is kinda high for a single vegetable within the game. However, players can get the seeds even cheaper and plant and wait for them to grow.

Lancetfish Paella

Lancetfish Paella is a five-star meal containing Lancetfish, shrimp, any one seafood, tomato, and rice. Below is a short list of where to find these ingredients.

Lancetfish – this can be fished up in one of the pools in the Forgotten Lands

– this can be fished up in one of the pools in the Forgotten Lands Shrimp – this can be fished up at Dazzle Beach.

– this can be fished up at Dazzle Beach. Seafood – this can be fished up at Dazzle Beach.

– this can be fished up at Dazzle Beach. Tomato – these can be purchased for 33 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach or you can buy the seeds for 8 Star Coins.

– these can be purchased for 33 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach or you can buy the seeds for 8 Star Coins. Rice – this can be found in the Glade of Trust on its biome on the left side of Peaceful Meadows. This area costs a bit to unlock so this is a rarer item if you are newer to the game.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll is a five-star meal containing lobster, wheat, lemon, butter, and garlic. Below is a short list of where to find these ingredients.

Lobster – this can be fished up from Dazzle Beach.

– this can be fished up from Dazzle Beach. Wheat – this can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow in either a full-grown wheat form or wheat seeds.

– this can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow in either a full-grown wheat form or wheat seeds. Lemon – this can be found in the Glade of Trust from wild trees.

– this can be found in the Glade of Trust from wild trees. Butter – you can get this from Remy’s restaurant in the Plaza and buy butter.

– you can get this from Remy’s restaurant in the Plaza and buy butter. Garlic – this crop you cannot plant and harvest like others…this one you can search for and it appears as a bright green, leafy stalk which you can pick from the ground.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad is a five-star meal containing lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, and a spice of any kind. Below is a short list of where to find these ingredients.

Lettuce – you can buy this for 8 Star Coins in Peaceful Meadow or plant your own.

– you can buy this for 8 Star Coins in Peaceful Meadow or plant your own. Onion – these and its seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Forest of Valor. He sells the Onions for 255 Star Coins which is kinda high for a single vegetable within the game. However, players can get the seeds even cheaper and plant and wait for them to grow.

– these and its seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Forest of Valor. He sells the Onions for 255 Star Coins which is kinda high for a single vegetable within the game. However, players can get the seeds even cheaper and plant and wait for them to grow. Tomato – these can be purchased for 33 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach or you can buy the seeds for 8 Star Coins.

– these can be purchased for 33 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach or you can buy the seeds for 8 Star Coins. Cucumber – this can be bought from Frosted Heights for 159 Star Coins or you can plant your own with seeds.

– this can be bought from Frosted Heights for 159 Star Coins or you can plant your own with seeds. One Spice – basil, garlic, ginger, mint, mushrooms, oregano, or vanilla will work.

Mushu’s Congee

Mushu’s Congee is a five-star meal containing rice, eggs, mushrooms, garlic, and ginger. Below is a short list of where to find these ingredients.

Rice – this can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of trust in either seed form or full-grown form.

– this can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of trust in either seed form or full-grown form. Eggs – these from Remy’s pantry for only 220 Star Coins.

– these from Remy’s pantry for only 220 Star Coins. Mushrooms – you can pick wild mushrooms from the Glade of Trust…you can also get mushrooms by using an upgraded watering can on large purple mushrooms.

– you can pick wild mushrooms from the Glade of Trust…you can also get mushrooms by using an upgraded watering can on large purple mushrooms. Garlic – this crop you cannot plant and harvest like others…this one you can search for and it appears as a bright green, leafy stalk which you can pick from the ground.

– this crop you cannot plant and harvest like others…this one you can search for and it appears as a bright green, leafy stalk which you can pick from the ground. Ginger – you can harvest this herb from Forgotten Lands.

Ratatouille

Ratatouille is a five-star meal containing basil, onion, tomato, eggplant, and zucchini. Below is a short list of where to find these ingredients.

Basil – this can be found growing on the ground in Peaceful Meadow

– this can be found growing on the ground in Peaceful Meadow Onion – these and its seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Forest of Valor. He sells the Onions for 255 Star Coins which is kinda high for a single vegetable within the game. However, players can get the seeds even cheaper and plant and wait for them to grow.

– these and its seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Forest of Valor. He sells the Onions for 255 Star Coins which is kinda high for a single vegetable within the game. However, players can get the seeds even cheaper and plant and wait for them to grow. Tomato – these can be purchased for 33 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach or you can buy the seeds for 8 Star Coins.

– these can be purchased for 33 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach or you can buy the seeds for 8 Star Coins. Eggplant – you can purchase these from Frosted Heights from Goofy’s Stall.

– you can purchase these from Frosted Heights from Goofy’s Stall. Zucchini – you can buy this from Goofy’s Stall in Sunlit Plateau, in either seeds or full-grown form.

Teriyaki Salmon

Teriyaki Salmon is a five-star meal containing Salmon, rice, sugarcane, soya, and ginger. Below is a short list of where to find these ingredients.

Salmon – you can fish this up in Sunlit Plateau and Frosted Heights

– you can fish this up in Sunlit Plateau and Frosted Heights Rice – this can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of trust in either seed form or full-grown form.

– this can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of trust in either seed form or full-grown form. Sugarcane – you can only get sugarcane from Dazzle Beach. You can purchase it from Goofy’s Stall.

– you can only get sugarcane from Dazzle Beach. You can purchase it from Goofy’s Stall. Soya – both the full-grown and seed form of Soya can be found in Sunlit Plateau.

– both the full-grown and seed form of Soya can be found in Sunlit Plateau. Ginger – you can harvest this herb from Forgotten Lands.

Tuna Burger

Tuna Burger is a five-star meal containing tuna, wheat, lemon, onion, and any vegetable. Below is a short list of where to find these ingredients.

Tuna – you can fish this up from any of the bodies of water in the Glade of Trust or the Forgotten Lands.

– you can fish this up from any of the bodies of water in the Glade of Trust or the Forgotten Lands. Wheat – this can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow in either a full-grown wheat form or wheat seeds.

– this can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow in either a full-grown wheat form or wheat seeds. Lemon – this can be found in the Glade of Trust from wild trees.

– this can be found in the Glade of Trust from wild trees. Onion – these and its seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Forest of Valor. He sells the Onions for 255 Star Coins which is kinda high for a single vegetable within the game. However, players can get the seeds even cheaper and plant and wait for them to grow.

– these and its seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Forest of Valor. He sells the Onions for 255 Star Coins which is kinda high for a single vegetable within the game. However, players can get the seeds even cheaper and plant and wait for them to grow. Any vegetable (recommended carrot) – carrots can be purchased at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow in both seed form and full-grown form.

Vegetarian Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza is a five-star meal containing wheat, cheese, tomato, and any two vegetables. Below is a short list of where to find these ingredients.

Wheat – this can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow in either a full-grown wheat form or wheat seeds.

– this can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow in either a full-grown wheat form or wheat seeds. Cheese – you can get cheese from Remy for 180 Star Coins.

– you can get cheese from Remy for 180 Star Coins. Tomato – these can be purchased for 33 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach or you can buy the seeds for 8 Star Coins.

– these can be purchased for 33 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach or you can buy the seeds for 8 Star Coins. Any two vegetables (recommended carrot) – carrots can be purchased at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow in both seed form and full-grown form.

Aurora’s Cake

Aurora’s Cake is a five-star meal containing wheat, sugarcane, eggs, milk, and any one fruit. Below is a short list of where to find these ingredients.

Wheat – this can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow in either a full-grown wheat form or wheat seeds.

– this can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow in either a full-grown wheat form or wheat seeds. Sugarcane – you can only get sugarcane from Dazzle Beach. You can purchase it from Goofy’s Stall.

– you can only get sugarcane from Dazzle Beach. You can purchase it from Goofy’s Stall. Eggs – these from Remy’s pantry for only 220 Star Coins.

– these from Remy’s pantry for only 220 Star Coins. Milk – you can get this from Remy’s restaurant for 230 Star Coins.

– you can get this from Remy’s restaurant for 230 Star Coins. Any one fruit – this could be apples, raspberries, or bananas. These grow naturally in the biomes.

Banana Split

Banana Split is a five-star meal containing banana, slush ice, sugarcane, milk, and one sweet. Below is a short list of where to find these ingredients.

Banana – this is common in Peaceful Meadow and Dazzle Beach growing on trees.

– this is common in Peaceful Meadow and Dazzle Beach growing on trees. Slush Ice – you can buy this from Remy’s restaurant after you have completed his 10-star friendship quest.

– you can buy this from Remy’s restaurant after you have completed his 10-star friendship quest. Sugarcane – you can only get sugarcane from Dazzle Beach. You can purchase it from Goofy’s Stall.

– you can only get sugarcane from Dazzle Beach. You can purchase it from Goofy’s Stall. Milk – you can get this from Remy’s restaurant for 230 Star Coins.

– you can get this from Remy’s restaurant for 230 Star Coins. One sweet – this can be a sweet item like sugarcane.

Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake is a five-star meal containing butter, eggs, sugarcane, cocoa bean, and wheat. Below is a short list of where to find these ingredients.

Butter – you can get this from Remy’s restaurant and you can buy it.

– you can get this from Remy’s restaurant and you can buy it. Eggs – these from Remy’s pantry for only 220 Star Coins.

– these from Remy’s pantry for only 220 Star Coins. Sugarcane – you can only get sugarcane from Dazzle Beach. You can purchase it from Goofy’s Stall.

– you can only get sugarcane from Dazzle Beach. You can purchase it from Goofy’s Stall. Cocoa Beans – you can find these in Sunlit Plateau or in the Glade of Trust.

– you can find these in Sunlit Plateau or in the Glade of Trust. Wheat – this can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow in either a full-grown wheat form or wheat seeds.

Pastry Cream and Fruits

Pastry Cream and Fruits is a five-star meal containing any three fruits, milk, and sugarcane. Below is a short list of where to find these ingredients.

Any three fruit – this could be apples, raspberries, or bananas. These grow naturally in the biomes.

– this could be apples, raspberries, or bananas. These grow naturally in the biomes. Milk – you can get this from Remy’s restaurant for 230 Star Coins.

– you can get this from Remy’s restaurant for 230 Star Coins. Sugarcane – you can only get sugarcane from Dazzle Beach. You can purchase it from Goofy’s Stall.

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake is a five-star meal containing vanilla, butter, eggs, sugarcane, and wheat. Below is a short list of where to find these ingredients.

Vanilla – this is a harder item to find, you can only harvest it in Sunlit Plateau.

– this is a harder item to find, you can only harvest it in Sunlit Plateau. Butter – you can get this from Remy’s restaurant and you can buy it.

– you can get this from Remy’s restaurant and you can buy it. Eggs – these from Remy’s pantry for only 220 Star Coins.

– these from Remy’s pantry for only 220 Star Coins. Sugarcane – you can only get sugarcane from Dazzle Beach. You can purchase it from Goofy’s Stall.

– you can only get sugarcane from Dazzle Beach. You can purchase it from Goofy’s Stall. Wheat – this can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow in either a full-grown wheat form or wheat seeds.

We hope that these five-star meals will help you have high energy but also hope you complete your collection. This guide will hopefully help you know exactly how to make each and every meal that is five stars…at least until more is added. Stay tuned for more guides on our favorite game Disney Dreamlight Valley. This game is available in paid-Early Access on Nintendo Switch, Xbox through Game Pass, and Playstation. It is also available on Steam for PC and Steam Deck. This game has officially made the list of verified games on the Steam Deck, meaning it runs basically flawlessly on the console. Be sure to scroll up and check out all of our other guides for the game which will help you continue to make it further and further as well as complete your collections.

Don’t forget to join in on the holiday event before it ends. The Festive Star Path runs in Disney Dreamlight Valley from December 6, 2022, to January 26, 2023, which gives you enough time to unlock the rewards. Happy Holidays and have a wonderful time collecting away on Disney Dreamlight Valley!