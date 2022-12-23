Evil West: How to Unlock the Invincible Cosmetic Set

Style is an important part as you tear your way through the demon-tinged Wild West world of Evil West. This of course means doing flashing and gory combos and kills but also the actual attire that Jesse Rentier is wearing. Throughout the game, you can discover different skins for your outfit and weapons, with the recent Update 1.0.5 adding a new cosmetic set to the game. This cosmetic set is known as the Invincible Set and comes with its own unique mechanic and requires completing a fairly difficult challenge to get it. Luckily, I can explain how to get it! The guide will explain to players how to unlock the Invincible Set in Evil West.

How To Unlock The Invincible Set In Evil West

This new Invincible Set includes a brand-new coat, hat, and scarf cosmetics for Jesse, but these pieces of cloth come with a special passive ability that can make pummeling your way through the demonic hordes just a bit easier. When wearing any piece of the Invincible Set, players will regain a small amount of HP every time they damage an enemy with their Gauntlet. While this mechanic works even with only one piece of clothing equipped, the ability will scale up with each additional part of the set that is worn at the same time.

The Invincible Set is a reward given to players that complete the “True Death” mode of Evil West, a special difficulty modifier that will see a player’s save being completely erased upon death. This means that any death in the game will mean that a player will need to play the entire game over again. For those who can brave this special mode, they will gain a new cosmetic set. You need to complete a True Death playthrough after updating the game, so, unfortunately, players who already beat the special mode will have to do it again.

More Evil West Guides:

Evil West: Full Achievement and Trophy List | Evil West: How to Play Co-Op | Evil West: All Chapter 1 Collectibles | Questionable Cargo Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations | Evil West: All Chapter 2 Collectibles | The Raid Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations | Evil West: All Chapter 3 Collectibles | The First Spark Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations | Evil West: All Chapter 4 Collectibles | From Dusk Till Dawn Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations | Evil West: All Chapter 5 Collectibles | The Devil’s Pass Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations | Evil West: All Chapter 6 Collectibles | Remote RI Outpost Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations | Evil West: All Chapter 7 Collectibles | Smoke and Mirrors Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations | Evil West: All Chapter 8 Collectibles | Pharmakon Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations | Evil West: All Chapter 9 Collectibles | Where Oil Tastes Like Blood Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations | Evil West: All Chapter 10 Collectibles | Bats in the Belfry Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations | Evil West: All Chapter 11 Collectibles | A Man of the People Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations | Evil West: All Chapter 12 Collectibles | Lightning in a Bottle Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations Evil West: All Chapter 13 Collectibles | Old Friends Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations | Evil West: All Chapter 14 Collectibles | A Son’s Duty Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations | Evil West: All Chapter 15 Collectibles | The Heist Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations | Evil West: All Chapter 16 Collectibles | The Grand Finale Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations