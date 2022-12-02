Evil West: All Chapter 8 Collectibles | Pharmakon Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations

Evil West is the new action game that sees players taking up the role of Jesse Rentier, a vampire-hunting cowboy that needs to use his electrical Gauntlet to punch and slam his way through waves upon waves of vampires and demons to ensure the safety of the world. Along his journey, players will stumble upon many collectibles, which include Lore to flesh out the setting, Cash that can be found in either pouches, crates, or small chests and can be used to buy upgrades for your equipment, and Unique Chests that can hold even more Gold, skins for your weapons and character, and even secret skills and abilities. In total, there are 393 collectibles found throughout the game’s 16 levels.

With McCallum’s sawmill out of commotion, Jesse turns his attention to his father, who is slowly turning into a vampire. This guide will show players where to find all of the collectibles in Chapter 8: Pharmakon in Evil West.

All Chapter 8 Collectibles In Evil West

Chapter 8: Pharmakon sees Jesse heading into the Maurepas Swamp to find Edgar, who never returned from his mission to find a cure for William. In this Chapter, there are a total of 39 collectibles with 4 Lore items, 34 Cash pick-ups, and 1 Chest. Below is a full breakdown of where to find all the items to collect in the mission.

Cash #1

Once you gain control of Jesse after the Chapter’s opening cutscene, you will see Cash on the table directly in front of you in the saloon

Lore #1: Establishment of the Calico’s Outpost

Head down to the hideout and go to Vergil’s workshop on the right. To the left of the Perk Respec Machine, you will find Lore on a worktable.

Lore #2: Emilia’s Curriculum

Go to Emilia’s lab on the left side of the hideout up the stairs to find the Lore on the table.

Cash #2

Head back to the entrance of the hideout and walk to the doorway that leads to the hall next to the Briefing room. Before going through the door, look to your left to see a glowing crate. Destroy the crate to collect the Cash inside.

Cash #3

Head downstairs to the Interrogation Room and find this Cash item to the left of the electric chair.

Cash #4

Once you reach the swamp, follow Edgar’s footprints until you reach a fork in the road. Go to the left to find Cash.

Cash #5

After your first encounter with enemies in the Chapter, jump onto a ledge to find a second glowing red tree. To the right of the tree is a glowing crate.

Cash #6

Go to the left of the red tree to find a hanging body. Shoot down the body to collect Cash off of the body.

Cash #7

Go pick up the Crossbow equipment and then go to the left through the tall grass. You will find a ruined shack with a glowing crate inside.

Cash #8

Swing over to the next combat arena, which serves as a tutorial for the crossbow. Once the area is clear, vault over the log and then turn to the right. Burn through the branches with the Scorcher to find a glowing crate.

Cash #9

Progress forward until you find a split in the path. Go to the right and burn down more branches next to a large, red obelisk. Behind the branches is a Cash chest.

Cash #10

Defeat through the next combat encounter and then crouch under a tree branch. Once on the other side, turn to the left to find some Cash sitting on a box.

Cash #11

Burn through the branches next to the Cash and then punch through a chained wooden wall. On the other side is a Cash chest.

Cash #12

Go back to the branches that you burned down and then go to the right. Burn through another group of branches and followed the path. You will eventually find a pouch of Cash on a box directly in front of you.

Cash #13

Turn to the right of the previous Cash collectible to see a body hanging from the tree. Shoot it down to get this Cash.

Cash #14

Swing into the next combat arena. To the right of the arena is another red obelisk with a chained wooden wall that you can punch through to find another pouch of Cash.

Cash #15

Enter the cobweb-invested cave and progress until you reach a fork in the road. Burn the webs on the left and follow the path all the way to the end to find a Cash chest.

Cash #16

Once you have the Cash above, return to the split and go right. On this path, you will find a glowing crate.

Lore #3: Orchid De La Vida

Directly to the right of the crate is this Lore item.

Cash #17

Exit the spider cave and approach the boat under the Mission Marker. Before you take the boat, look to the left to see Cash on a nearby box.

Cash #18

After a short cutscene following entering the boat, you will arrive in a new area. Look to your right once you take control of Jesse to find Cash.

Lore #4: “Susan”

Progress past the next enemy arena. Once you vault over the barricade out of the arena, look to the left to find this Lore collectible.

Cash #19

Turn around from the lore and continue down the main story path. To the right of the path soon after picking up the Lore, you will see a hanging body.

Cash #20

Jump across a short gap and squeeze through a crevice to reach the next area. Don’t take the first right and instead follow the straightforward path to find chained debris. Punch through it to find Cash on the other side.

Cash #21

You will need to run across a series of red stones to not take constant toxic damage. Run down the path until you reach a fork. The path to the end is to the left, but you need to go right to collect some Cash.

Cash #22

This Cash is found right at the end of the first red stone sequence. Very hard to miss.

Cash #23

On the second red stone sequence run until the path splits between a straight line and a left turn. Go to the left and punch through some debris to find more Cash.

Cash #24

Back on the second red stone sequence, continue through the path until you reach another split like the one in Cash #21. Once again go to the right to find Cash.

Cash #25

At the end of the zone, you will find a chain that you need to shoot down in order to zipline to the next area. In the same area as this chain is another chain that you can shoot down and climb. At the top of the chain is a Cash chest.

Cash #26

Once you zipline, you will see a glowing crate directly in front of you at the entrance of a bridge.

Cash #27

At the end of the bridge mentioned above, you will need to squeeze through some boxes. Once on the other side, look to the right to find another hanging body that you can shoot down.

Cash #28

In the next very large combat arena, find the scarecrow on the arena’s left side. Next to this scarecrow is a narrow walkway to can go across to find a glowing crate.

Cash #29

Keep progressing until you reach a split in the path: one going to a church on the left and another going into the woods on the right. Go right and follow the path to find a Cash chest.

Cash #30

The 30th Cash collectible for the Chapter is found in front of the church that you need to enter to progress.

Cash #31

Inside the church, there is a hole that you need to jump down. Directly to the left of the hole, you will find some Cash.

Cash #32

Once you drop into the hole, burn the cobwebs on the right to find Cash.

Cash #33

Progress through the cave system until you have to squeeze through a crevice. Once on the other side, burn the cobwebs once again on your right to uncover some Cash.

Cash #34

Progress forward until you reach the exterior of a temple-like structure. Go to the left to find a ledge you can climb up onto. At the top of the ledge, you will find Cash.

Chest #1: Adrenaline Junkie Hidden Perk

After training the area of toxic liquid, move the platforms around until they look like the pattern shown in the first photo below. Follow this path to reach the one and only Chest in this Chapter.

With all of that found, you now have all of the collectibles in Chapter 8: Pharmakon for Evil West. You can now continue to the next mission, Chapter 9: Where Oil Tastes Like Blood.

