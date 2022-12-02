The only thing that can make the vampire killing escapades in Evil West even more fun is doing it with a friend. Luckily, that is something that the game is more than willing to provide! While there isn’t any crossplay in the game, players that want to team up with a friend on the same platform can do it fairly easily. This article provides players with a fully comprehensive list of all of the Achievements and Trophies in Evil West.

How To Play Co-Op In Evil West

Players that want to play co-op will need to first make sure that both they and the partner they want to play with have completed the game’s first Chapter, Questionable Cargo. This is the game’s tutorial and cannot be played in co-op in the first playthrough. This mission does become available in New Game+, however, so once you hit credits and decide that you want to go another round with the hellspawns, you can team up in the first mission.

Once that Chapter is complete, return to the main menu and go into the Multiplayer menu that is now available. Make sure that you have “True Death,” the title’s perma-death mode, turned off as you can’t play co-op with this option on. Once you enter the menu, you can open your friend list and invite them to your game and begin making your way through the game’s 16 levels.

With that all complete, you should now be able to play co-op in Evil West! Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks on the achievements of Evil West!

