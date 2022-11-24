Evil West is the new action game that drops you into a world of cowboys and vampires as you use fanatical steampunk weaponry to perform powerful combos as Jesse Rentier. Between turning beasts into bloody pulps and experimenting with inventive new weapons, there are also a set of Achievements and Trophies that you can unlock. For players that want to know the full list of these challenges as they make their way to a Platinum Trophy, this article has got you covered! This article provides players with a fully comprehensive list of all of the Achievements and Trophies in Evil West.

Full Achievement and Trophy List For Evil West

The Achievements and Trophies in Evil West task you with beating the major bosses throughout the game as well as getting a number of kills in specific ways and finding collectibles and abilities hidden throughout each level. You will also unlock certain Achievements for beating the game across its multiple difficulty settings. There are 29 Achievements/Trophies for players to unlock, with the extra Platinum Trophy for those playing on PlayStation, bringing that total to 30. Please note that some of these Achievements feature major story spoilers.

You will find the full list of all the Achievements and Trophies available in Evil West down below.

Sanguis Aeternus: All Trophies Unlocked. The Weird West is a better place now.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks on the achievements of Evil West!

