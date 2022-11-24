The PC Minimum Requirements for The Callisto Protocol Have Been Revealed

Steam have revealed the minimum and maximum requirements for The PC version of The Callisto Protocol.

The Callisto Protocol‘s release date is just 8 days away, so naturally, with the game nearing its release date, little tidbits of news have been getting leaked to the public. One of these tidbits is that the Callisto Protocol Trophy List went live a few days ago, showing fans what they can expect from the storyline and from achieving specific goals, and yesterday we caught wind of a whopping 26 GB Day One patch that will be deployed for PS4 gamers as well as the download size of the game for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S players.

Today, anticipating PC fans have received the news of what is needed in order to run the upcoming Deadspace spiritual Successor. The information comes from the Steam page which gives the options of pre-ordering the game, pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition, or viewing the game’s PC requirements which are towards the bottom of the page.

Here are the minimum required specs:

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen™ 5 2600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 580

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 75 GB available space

Note: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

And here are the recommended specs:

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD is recommended, and requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

So far the game is panning out to be quite an exciting release, a recent video released by the PS5 Youtube gaming channel Push Square touched briefly on the unique style of combat in the game. You can use the left analog stick to “dodge and weave like a boxer,” which seems to be quite a fun addition to the game, but most likely something that will require some practice and some patience. You can see the full breakdown of the video down below:

Lastly, The Callisto Protocol will not see a release in Japan due to the game not passing CERO certifications. Striking Distance Studios have decided that it will not comply in censoring the game as a censored version of the game would not accurately reflect the game’s intentions.,

The Callisto Protocol will launch on December 2nd, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.