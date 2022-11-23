The Callisto Protocol on PS4 Will Allegedly Get A 26 GB Day One Patch

The PS4 version of The Callisto Protocol will get a 26GB Day One patch according to Novice Gamer Guides.

According to Novicegamerguides, the upcoming spiritual successor to Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol is set to receive a Day One patch. Sitting at a whopping 26GB, here’s what the very vague patch notes say:

General bug fixes, updates, and improvements

So yeah, there you have it. General stuff! Who knows if that will make a big difference to the game as you probably won’t get to have a chance to see what the game is like before having the patch downloaded unless you don’t have the bandwith to have the patch installed.

Moving right along, the file size for for the Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles have also been revealed – the game will take up a total of 46.28 GB on each console. The Dead Space remake which is set to release on January the 23rd will be exclusive to current generation consoles.

The Callisto Protocol is being developed by Striking Distance Studio a company founded by Glenn Schofield, one of the original co-creators of the Dead Space series.

So far the game is panning out to be quite an exciting release, a recent video released by the PS5 Youtube gaming channel Push Square touched briefly on the unique style of combat in the game. You can use the left analog stick to “dodge and weave like a boxer,” which seems to be quite a fun addition to the game, but most likely something that will require some practice and some patience. You can see the full breakdown of the video down below:

The Callisto Protocol has also been banned in Japan due to its over-the-top violence. This comes as a result of the game not passing the CERO certification, which would allow the game to be released to the Japanese market. Striking Distance Studios have taken a strict stance stating that it would not alter the content of the game to comply with CERO as it wouldn’t reflect the game’s original intentions.

Lastly, the official trophy list for The Callisto Protocol has been revealed, but beware! It has some spoilers.

The Callisto Protocol arrives on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 2, 2022.

