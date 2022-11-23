12 Best Xbox Series X/S Battle Royale Video Games

Next-gen systems are not immune to having plenty of battle royale titles on their roster. Here are 12 for the next-gen Xbox’s alone!

#12 Battlefield V Firestorm

A few “major franchises” make this list because it would’ve been foolish for these games to be left behind when they are supposed to be kings of shooters.

Battlefield V Firestorm was the first of the two IPs to embrace the battle royale aesthetic via a free update. It would let players dive into matches on massive maps and have fun.

Well, they didn’t actually have fun because the Firestorm Mode was full of problems. That included the map being so big that player confrontations didn’t happen too often. That kind of defeats the purpose of the gameplay style, hence why it’s at the bottom of the list.

#11 Realm Royale Reforged

Every developer should be prepared for their best plans and intentions to be laid to waste by gamers who preferred something that came before. Unfortunately, it happens often, making developers pivot to please the masses.

Realm Royale Reforged was one battle royale that underwent an overhaul due to fan requests and complaints. They retooled everything and brought it back to a state that gamers were happy with. So you’ll get to pick your character and team up with others to take down the enemy. All the while, you’ll forget weapons and exploit the terrain to your advantage.

Oh, and if you die? You turn into a chicken.

#10 CRSED FOAD

Plenty of battle royale games exist, as you’ll continue to see. But a big challenge amongst them is to go as far as possible to make their game appealing to various players.

CRSED FOAD takes a “road less traveled” approach by mixing in all elements to give players as many options as possible. In this case, you’ll be able to take the typical approach with guns, or you can use a jetpack to get around, use supernatural elements to curse foes, and more!

All the while, you’re trying to escape a deadly fog that is slowly encasing the battlefield. So good luck!

#9 Super Animal Royale

What happens when animals at a safari go on a killing spree against one another? Super Animal Royale happens!

This top-down 2D battle royale title is unique compared to others on this list, including how you’ll face off against 63 other players to survive. But just as important is that there’s a lot of lore within the safari you’re in.

As you wander around, you’ll meet non-violent characters that will help fill in the gaps about what happened in this world. Regarding what animal you will be in the fight, that’s up to you! There are hundreds of animals you can pick. So make your choice, and start the fight!

#8 Call of Duty Warzone

The second “major franchise” on this list, Call of Duty Warzone, was a much better attempt to adapt a known IP into the battle royale franchise. The game plays like a multiplayer game of COD but with a battle royale twist.

Before you ask, it is free to play, and you can download it on multiple platforms. The game also does better than the previous major IP in doing action better and keeping things fun.

They’re currently getting ready for a significant overhaul to coincide with the release of the next entry in the mainline series. So you might want to jump on now!

#7 NARAKA: Bladepoint

NARAKA: Bladepoint tries to differentiate itself from the other battle royale games on this list by making it more about melee combat than it is about sniping from afar.

You’ll travel through the war-torn realm of Morus, inspired by the great legends of Eastern Mythology, and wield a hero from myth as you battle against other players. Utilize their unique abilities and talents to overcome the enemies before you!

Unlike other titles on this list, you can scale up or scale down the fights that you want to do. That includes doing 1v1 duels or 60-person battles. So pick your legend, and get into the fight!

#6 Spellbreak

For a thoroughly magical battle royale kind of title, get Spellbreak. Magic has been captured and sealed away in it, and you want to get it back.

Using your magic-infused gauntlets, you’ll take part in fierce battles to fight for the right-to-use magic! Wield the powers of different classes you choose from and storm the battlefield. But you can also mix and match those classes to unleash deadlier attacks.

Don’t just think about your abilities; think about the terrain. It’s fully destructible, allowing for all manner of strategies as you try to come out on top. In the end, will you be able to use your magic well?

#5 Hunt: Showdown

If you want to find an entertaining twist on the battle royale formula at this point, Hunt: Showdown might be the offering you’re looking for because the game is so much more than a battle royale game. Instead, it’s a PVPVE title.

You’ll be in the Louisiana Bayou during a period when monsters have taken it over. You’ll have to go in alone or with friends to hunt down the monsters roaming the land. Then, do what you need to and kill it. But then, be ready for the aftermath.

Because the job isn’t over until you’re safe with your bounty, every player on the map will swarm you to get it once the prize is claimed.

#4 PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds

PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds was the OG of the battle royale market in every way that matters. Never forget that this game hit its boom in popularity when it was just an Early Access Game on Steam. That doesn’t happen that often.

It caused a fervor that many games would spawn from, including almost every single one on this list. Yet, it’s not the most popular anymore; how is that possible?

It didn’t evolve as much as others did. Its desire overreached its ability, and thus other games took its spot. But it’s still out there, and they have grown recently. So A for effort!

#3 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

While most of the titles we’ve shown you so far are pretty brutal in terms of their gameplay, they aren’t the only kind of battle royale game out there.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a game that was released during the pandemic, and people instantly flocked to its cute but challenging gameplay. You play as a character participating in a game show-like event. You aim to make it to the end of each game or obstacle course and try to knock other players out along the way.

If you survive, you make it to the next round until there’s only one player left!

#2 Apex Legends

One of the most beautiful things about Apex Legends is that it came out of nowhere to become one of the most famous battle royale games on the market. Seriously, it came from nowhere with no hype and launched as a free-to-play title. That’s pretty risky, but that risk was well worth it, given how much time players put into the game.

You’ll choose your character from an eclectic roster of unique personalities and take them into 3v3 scenarios against other teams. The goal is simple, be the last squad standing.

The Respawn team constantly updates and improves the game, including adding new modes. So once you dive in, you might not come out for a while.

#1 Fortnite

Why is Fortnite the No.1 game on this list? The better question might be, how could it not be? But, seriously, think about everything the game has done since it arrived. It wasn’t the first battle royale title but it became the most popular by a long shot.

It constantly has new content via its seasons, and when you think it can’t bring another franchise into the mix to add new skins and content, they pull out a major surprise.

The game never goes stagnant because it’s constantly evolving, and players keep coming to it, so you’ll never have a problem getting into a match.