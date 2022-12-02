Evil West: All Chapter 7 Collectibles | Smoke and Mirrors Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations

Evil West is the new action game that sees players taking up the role of Jesse Rentier, a vampire-hunting cowboy that needs to use his electrical Gauntlet to punch and slam his way through waves upon waves of vampires and demons to ensure the safety of the world. Along his journey, players will stumble upon many collectibles, which include Lore to flesh out the setting, Cash that can be found in either pouches, crates, or small chests and can be used to buy upgrades for your equipment, and Unique Chests that can hold even more Gold, skins for your weapons and character, and even secret skills and abilities. In total, there are 393 collectibles found throughout the game’s 16 levels.

With Bloom rescued from the Devil’s Pass, we learn that Felicity is sending a lot of strange cargo out of a location known as McCallum’s sawmill. This guide will show players where to find all of the collectibles in Chapter 7: Smoke and Mirrors in Evil West.

All Chapter 7 Collectibles In Evil West

Chapter 7: Smoke and Mirrors sees Jesse heading to McCallum’s sawmill, a source of blood for Felicity’s plans. In this Chapter, there are a total of 31 collectibles with 5 Lore items, 24 Cash pick-ups, and 2 Chests. Below is a full breakdown of where to find all the items to collect in the mission.

Cash #1

Once you gain control of Jesse in the Calico hideout, go to the left and you will find Cash on a workbench.

Lore #1: Daily Mail News 3/4

Continue walking past the Cash you just picked up to find Lore sitting on another workbench.

Cash #2

Go into the Briefing Room to the right of the Lore you just picked up and go up the stairs on the right. In the Executive Suite, you will find Cash next to Agent Bloom.

Lore #2: Emilia’s Medical Arts Diploma

Head down to the Morgue, the room next to the Interrogation Room down the stairs. You will find Lore on one of the operating tables.

Cash #3

After talking to Emilia in her lab and arriving at McCallum Sawmill, follow the path forward down the hill. Stick to the left and go through the tall grass to find Cash on a tree stump.

Cash #4

After interacting with the Glamour and destroying the first seal, you will find a glowing crate on a boat on the docks. Destroy the crate to collect the Cash inside.

Cash #5

Continue down the main path, crossing a log bridge. At the end of the bridge right before jumping up on a ledge, you will find Cash on the ground.

Lore #3: Felicity’s Diary 1/6

Complete the first enemy encounter and then crouch beneath a fallen log. Look to the right to find a ledge to jump up onto and a Lore item a Glamour crystal.

Cash #6

Climb up the ledge to find the second Glamour seal and Cash pickup.

Cash #7

Walk across a fallen tree log and go to the right once on the other side. You will find Cash in plain sight.

Cash #8

Battle through another group of enemies and then look to the right of the arena’s entrance. You will see a ledge that you can climb up onto to find a Cash chest.

Cash #9

Continue up the main story path. Along the way, you will see an obviously placed bag of Gash on a tree stump. Also, destroy the TNT seen in the photo below to clear a path to more Cash.

Cash #10

Reach the top of the hill and destroy the TNT that you see next to some rubble. Behind the rubble, you will find Cash.

Lore #4: Felicity’s Letter to the Sawmill Workers

Turn to the right of the Cash mentioned above and enter a destroyed shack. Once inside, you will find Lore sitting on the shelf.

Cash #11

Go out the door to the left of the Lore to find a Cash chest. This path was cleared by the TNT we destroyed back with Cash #9.

Cash #12

Complete the combat encounter right after you pick out the Scorcher equipment and then climb the ledge to the final Glamour seal. To the left of the zipline that you need to take is a glowing crate.

Cash #13

Once you get through the Glamour and complete the battle in the red arena, climb up to another ledge and make your way up the slope. Stick to the left of the path and you will find a glowing crate.

Cash #14

Just past the previous crate is a destroyed house. Walk past the house but stick to the left side of the path to find a route into the house from behind. You will find Cash on a barrel.

Chest #1: Ghost Hat Skin

Go to the front of the house to find a Chest.

Cash #15

Continue through the main story path and you will round a corner and see some Cash on a rock that is pretty hard to miss.

Cash #16

Continue forward until you reach a ledge that you need to jump down off of. Once off the ledge, look to the left to see a glowing crate.

Cash #17

Now go back to the right of the ledge to find some branches you can burn with the Scorcher. Clear the path to find a Cash chest.

Cash #18

Continue down the main story path past the hallway arena with a lot of ranged and exploding enemies. After jumping up on a ledge, there will be some pretty obvious Cash on the right side of the path.

Lore #5: Felicity’s Diary 2/6

Continue down the same path a short distance. This time on the left is some Lore to collect.

Cash #19

Directly to the right of the Lore is a branch you can swing from to reach an area with Cash.

Chest #2: Boom Balls Hidden Perk

Jump down off the ledge next to the previously mentioned Cash and go directly to the right. You will find more branches to burn to reveal a Chest.

Cash #20

From the Chest, take the path to the right to find a hanging body. Shoot it down to collect the Cash on the corpse.

Cash #21

Return to the ledge you jumped down from back at Cash #19 and go left this time. You will reach a split in the path: One going down and the other going up. Go up a short distance and look to the right to find a glowing chest.

Cash #22

Go back to the down path and then turn right at the bottom. Burn the branches in your way with the Scorcher to reach a Cash chest.

Cash #23

You can now take the upward slope and swing across to an area with some enemies as well as a Cash chest.

Cash #24

Make your way into the mouth of the giant dead creature known as the Mikinaak. After completing a combat encounter in the mouth of the long-dead beast, climb up a ledge and stick to the right of the path. You will find the final Cash pickup not too far up the path.

With all of that found, you now have all of the collectibles in Chapter 7: Smoke and Mirrors for Evil West. You can now continue to the next mission, Chapter 8: Pharmakon.

