Evil West: All Chapter 9 Collectibles | Where Oil Tastes Like Blood Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations

Evil West is the new action game that sees players taking up the role of Jesse Rentier, a vampire-hunting cowboy that needs to use his electrical Gauntlet to punch and slam his way through waves upon waves of vampires and demons to ensure the safety of the world. Along his journey, players will stumble upon many collectibles, which include Lore to flesh out the setting, Cash that can be found in either pouches, crates, or small chests and can be used to buy upgrades for your equipment, and Unique Chests that can hold even more Gold, skins for your weapons and character, and even secret skills and abilities. In total, there are 393 collectibles found throughout the game’s 16 levels.

While we have gotten the cure we need for William, the team has decided to keep his illness a secret from Harrow, who has now assumed control of the Rentier Institute. This guide will show players where to find all of the collectibles in Chapter 9: Where Oil Tastes Like Blood in Evil West.

All Chapter 9 Collectibles In Evil West

Chapter 9: Where Oil Tastes Like Blood sees Jesse going to Kingston’s Oilfields on a money run for Harrow, despite the growing strength of Felicity’s forces. With William out of commission, Harrow has taken charge and we must go along with what he says. In this Chapter, there are a total of 35 collectibles with 3 Lore items, 29 Cash pick-ups, and 3 Chests. Below is a full breakdown of where to find all the items to collect in the mission.

Cash #1

In the saloon, go through the rightmost door to enter the kitchen. You will find a glowing crate here that you can break into collect the Cash inside it.

Cash #2

Once you get down to the hideout, to Vergil’s workshop at the right end of the area. On a box to the right of the Perk Respec machine is a pouch of Cash.

Cash #3

Go to Vergil at the left of the machine and turn around to find Cash on an oil drum.

Lore #1: Grant of Land

Go upstairs to Emila’s lab to find the first Lore collectible of the Chapter.

Cash #4

Once you arrive at Kingston’s Oilfields, you will talk to a few workers before ziplining to a lower area. Once you land from your zipline, turn around a go down a short path to see a pile of TNT. Blow up the TNT to reveal a glowing crate.

Cash #5

Back on the main path, drop down from two ledges to find a glowing crate.

Cash #6

Swing across a short gap to progress from the crate. On the other side, you will find another pouch of Cash.

Lore #2: Harrow’s Secretary Report 1/2

Follow the path to the right of the Cash. Keep an eye on the left side of the path and you will see this Lore item on a box.

Chest #1: Ghost Boomstick Skin

Continue forward until you find another pile of TNT. Destroy the TNT and drop down from the ledge that is revealed. Go to the right to find a Chest.

Cash #7

After the level’s first combat encounter, look to the left from where you entered the arena and you will see a space you can crouch under. On the other side is where you will find a glowing chest.

Cash #8

Drop down another ledge and you will find this Cash at the base of one the of giant towers.

Cash #9

Swing across some oil directly to the right of the previous Cash and you will find more Cash on a barrel directly to the right.

Cash #10

Turn around from the previous Cash item to see two paths on either side of a large tower. Go to the left and punch through a chained barricade. Crouch beneath a wooden beam and reach the top of a hill to find a Cash chest.

Cash #11

Head back to the fork in the road and go to the right. Jump across a short gap and you will find Cash on some barrels directly in front of you on the other side.

Cash #12

After a combat encounter, you will need to crouch below a fallen tower. While the Mission Marker points you to a worker to talk to, you will find a glowing crate on the right side of the path.

Cash #13

After talking to the worker, make your way to the sluice gate. Punch the first counterweight of the gate and a bridge will drop that you can use to reach more Cash.

Cash #14

Turn around from the counterweight and go up the stairs on the left. At the top of the stairs is a chained door that you can punch through. Look to the left once inside to find some Cash on a shelf.

Cash #15

Continue up the stairs to find a fuse box that you need to charge. Look to the right of the box to see a glowing crate.

Cash #16

After charging the fuse box, you will need to make your way to the second counterweight. On your way, you pass some Cash in plain view sitting on a box.

Cash #17

Progress to the new Mission Marker until you vault over a wooden beam. Immediately look to the left to see a ledge you can drop down. Clear the area of enemies and then drop down. Follow the path all the way to the end to find Cash.

Chest #2: Perk Point

To the right of the entrance to the battle arena that you just cleared out is a house you can punch your way into. Use the Scorcher to clear out some cobwebs and reach the second Chest.

Cash #18

Get past the next combat encounter and leave the arena. On your way up the next path, you will find Cash on a barrel that has rolled out of a turned-over carriage.

Cash #19

The next area tasks you with charging a few fuse boxes to lift several crates with a crane. To the left of these crates is a glowing crate with Cash in it.

Cash #20

To the left of the previously mentioned glowing crate is the first fuse box and an area you can enter by vaulting over some waist-high boxes. You will find a shed in this area with Cash on one of the shelves.

Cash #21

From the first fuse box, turn around and go down the right path until you find some TNT next to two large wooden doors. Blow up the TNT to clear a path to a glowing crate.

Cash #22

Once out of the building you found the previous Cash, go to the right and climb a wood ladder. Go straight and punch down a chained barricade. Follow the path on the right to find a glowing crate.

Cash #23

Once you move the crates with the crane and enter the barn, go to the second floor and get the blueprint for the Boom Eternal shotgun. Go to the left to find a glowing crate.

Lore #3: Harrow’s Secretary Report 2/2

Enter the door right next to where you got the blueprint to find some Lore sitting on a barrel.

Cash #24

Look to the right and up from the Lore to shoot down a chain. Climb the chain to find some more Cash.

Cash #25

Head outside and punch through a chained barricade. You will find another chained barrier to punch through on the left, which is where you will also find some more Cash.

Cash #26

Progress through the Chapter until you go up an elevator. Once at the top, you will find this Cash on the right side sitting on a crate.

Cash #27

Zipline from the elevator area to reach the burning oilfield. Progress until you reach a split in the path. Go down the right path and follow it all the way to the end to find a Cash chest.

Cash #28

Go back to the fork in the path and go to the left this time. Before you even go too far down the path, look to the left to find TNT next to one of the burning towers. Destroy the TNT and wrap around the tower to find some Cash on the ground.

Cash #29

Progress down the left path. The first structure on the left is a wooden building. Go inside and you will find Cash on a box.

Chest #3: Bursting Bolts X-Bow Weapon Upgrade

Go out the far end of the building and stick to the left side of the path and you will find some branches that you can burn through with the Scorcher. On the other side of the branches is where you will find the final Chest and collectible for this chapter.

With all of that found, you now have all of the collectibles in Chapter 9: Where Oil Tastes Like Blood for Evil West. You can now continue to the next mission, Chapter 10: Bats in the Belfry.

