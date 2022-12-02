Evil West: All Chapter 10 Collectibles | Bats in the Belfry Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations

Evil West is the new action game that sees players taking up the role of Jesse Rentier, a vampire-hunting cowboy that needs to use his electrical Gauntlet to punch and slam his way through waves upon waves of vampires and demons to ensure the safety of the world. Along his journey, players will stumble upon many collectibles, which include Lore to flesh out the setting, Cash that can be found in either pouches, crates, or small chests and can be used to buy upgrades for your equipment, and Unique Chests that can hold even more Gold, skins for your weapons and character, and even secret skills and abilities. In total, there are 393 collectibles found throughout the game’s 16 levels.

After learning that Harrow’s mission to the oilfield was just to line his pockets, Jesse gets back on the hunt for Felicity. This guide will show players where to find all of the collectibles in Chapter 10: Bats in the Belfry in Evil West.

All Chapter 10 Collectibles In Evil West

In Chapter 10: Bats in the Belfry, Jesse heads to the town of Dickinson to stop Felicity’s plan of infecting the entire country. In this Chapter, there are a total of 37 collectibles with 6 Lore items, 30 Cash pick-ups, and 1 Chest. Below is a full breakdown of where to find all the items to collect in the mission.

Cash #1

Once you get control of Jesse after the Chapter’s opening cutscene, head downstairs into the Briefing Room and collect the Cash on the table next to the wall of weapons.

Cash #2

Head towards the entrance of the hideout. On the way, you will find Cash on a worktable to the right.

Lore #1: Daily Mail News 4/4

To the left of the hideout’s exit is a Lore item.

Lore #2: State Courier 1/1

Head up to Emilia’s lab to find this piece of Lore.

Cash #3

Go downstairs to the Morgue to find some Cash on one of the operating tables

Cash #4

Upon arriving at Dickinson, go down the path and punch through the chained barricade on the right. Behind it is Cash.

Cash #5

Return down the main path until it turns left. Before going left, you will find Cash on a box in front of some bodies.

Cash #6

Blow up some TNT blocking the main path. Once past the debris, look to the left to find this Cash.

Cash #7

Continue down the main path to find a body hanging from a telephone pole. Shoot down the body to collect the Cash on him.

Cash #8

After completing the first combat encounter, vault over the wall to the next area. Directly in front of you is a glowing crate that you can destroy to collect the Cash inside.

Cash #9

Turn to the left of the glowing box to see some TNT. Blow up the TNT to reveal a Cash chest.

Cash #10

Continue through the town and reach the first tree surrounded by enemies. To the right of the tree is a house with a glowing crate on the porch.

Cash #11

Go around the right side of this house and take the right path that was just past Cash #8. After defeating a few enemies, you will find a glowing cate at the end of the path next to a barn door.

Cash #12

Go past the chained barricade to the left of the red tree from Cash #10 and go through the fence opening before looking to your left to see some TNT. Blow up the TNT to enter the building and find a Cash chest.

Cash #13

Continue down the story path towards the chained barrier. Right before the barrier, look to the building on the right to see a carriage with Cash sitting in it.

Cash #14

Go past the chained barrier blocking the story path. Progress down the path until it splits. Go to the right and kill a few enemies. You will find this Cash all the way to the right of the area.

Cash #15

Turn around from the previous cash to see a bridge. Don’t cross the bridge, instead, go to the right of the bridge and go as far right as you can go. Eventually, you will reach some Glamour crystals surrounded by enemies. Enter the structure to the right of the crystals to find a Cash chest.

Cash #16

Return to the main path until you reach the locked church gates, Just before the gate, you will find Cash on a nearby box.

Cash #17

Go through the open gate to the right of the previous Cash and enter the destroyed red building. You will find Cash on a shelf.

Lore #3: Felicity’s Diary 3/6

Continue up the main story path and climb the ledge to the left of Cash #16. Once on the ledge, you will see a group of Glamour crystals. You will find Lore among the crystals.

Cash #18

Go to the stable to the left of the Lore to find Cash.

Cash #19

After the giant battle in front of the church, you will need to punch your way through the metal gate. Once through the gate, look to the right to find a glowing crate.

Cash #20

Continue to journey into town. Not too far down the path, you will find a hanging body that you can shoot down for Cash.

Cash #21

When you reach the exterior of Big William’s Stables, go to the left and then turn left to face a building. You will find Cash here.

Cash #22

Go to the right of the Stables’ entrance to find more cash.

Cash #23

Shoot down the body found in the Stables.

Lore #4: Felicity’s Diary 4/6

On the barrels next to the opening that you need to squeeze through is Lore.

Chest #1: Healthy Lifestyle Hidden Perk

After the next combat encounter, shoot down a chain on one of the buildings to reach the destroyed top floor and find a Chest.

Cash #24

Enter the building that you unlock via shooting the switches. Once on the top floor, look to the left to find chained debris. Punch it out of the way and open the Cash chest.

Cash #25

Head back outside down the story path and you will find this Cash at the end of the walkway to the left in a pretty obvious spot.

Cash #26

Progress through the Chapter until you go up another flight of stairs and then look to the right to see a glowing crate.

Cash #27

Continue through town until you find some TNT on your left. Destroy the TNT to reveal a Cash Chest.

Cash #28

From the previous Cash chest, turn around and head down a nearby alley. Follow it to its end to find a chained door. Punch through it to find a Cash chest.

Lore #5: Felicity’s Diary 5/6

Just before entering the general store via a hole in the wall, you will find this Lore sitting next to some Glamour crystals.

Cash #29

Found on the counter of the general store.

Cash #30

During the long combat encounter on the road, look out for TNT on the right. Use the TNT to clear a path to a Cash chest.

Lore #6: Felicity’s Diary 6/6

Right next to the chained gate that you need to punch through after the previously mentioned enemy encounter is this Chapter’s final Lore item and collectible.

With all of that found, you now have all of the collectibles in Chapter 10: Bats in the Belfry for Evil West. You can now continue to the next mission, Chapter 11: A Man of the People.

