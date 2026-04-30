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Star Wars: Galactic Racer Releasing This October 6

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Criterion Games’ spiritual successor is starting big.

The next big Star Wars racing game finally has a release date.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S this coming October 6, 2026. The game is also available for pre-order.

This certainly looks every bit like the spiritual successor to Star Wars Episode I: Racer, but it’s more than that. The game studio, Fuse Games, was founded by former developers from Criterion Games, most associated with Burnout and Need for Speed. Secret Mode is publishing the game alongside LucasFilm Games.

The game’s premise places you in an even more underground racing scene than in Tatooine, so podracers can take on courses alongside landspeeders, speeder bikes, and skim speeders.

Interestingly, Star Wars: Galactic Racer is releasing in between Marvel’s Wolverine and GTA 6. There’s also a decent chance it will release close to the next Call of Duty.

But the Star Wars license might just be big enough so that LucasFilm Games and Secret Mode didn’t worry about all of this. You can decide for yourself if they’re right and watch the pre-order trailer below.

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