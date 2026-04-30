Rumor: The 3rd GTA 6 Trailer Is Releasing Tomorrow

Apparently we’re getting GTA 6’s 3rd trailer sooner than we all think.

Twitter user synticat0r made this claim today:

GTA 6 Trailer 3 tomorrow btw

As best as we can tell, this Twitter user identifies as a member of the GTA and Red Dead community but has been mostly posting memes about movies aside from the games. We could not really immediately verify if they have a track record for rumors and leaks.

However, we decided this was worth reporting because of something else. Millie A posted the Hebrew letter for the number 6, with a meme of Barney from How I Met Your Mother playing with an envelope labeled hopes and dreams.

Millie could be hinting on PlayStation 6. This could also be something unrelated to video games. But this could be quietly corroborating synticat0r’s claim.

As to why more high-profile sources like Jason Schreier and Tom Henderson are not talking about this, it could be because they honestly don’t have this info. But it’s also possible they have known for a while but chose to protect their sources.

We certainly won’t have to wait that long to find out if this is true.