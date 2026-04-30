Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rumor: The 3rd GTA 6 Trailer Is Releasing Tomorrow

by

They probably won’t announce it this time.

Apparently we’re getting GTA 6’s 3rd trailer sooner than we all think.

Twitter user synticat0r made this claim today:

GTA 6 Trailer 3 tomorrow btw

As best as we can tell, this Twitter user identifies as a member of the GTA and Red Dead community but has been mostly posting memes about movies aside from the games. We could not really immediately verify if they have a track record for rumors and leaks.

However, we decided this was worth reporting because of something else. Millie A posted the Hebrew letter for the number 6, with a meme of Barney from How I Met Your Mother playing with an envelope labeled hopes and dreams.

Millie could be hinting on PlayStation 6. This could also be something unrelated to video games. But this could be quietly corroborating synticat0r’s claim.

As to why more high-profile sources like Jason Schreier and Tom Henderson are not talking about this, it could be because they honestly don’t have this info. But it’s also possible they have known for a while but chose to protect their sources.

We certainly won’t have to wait that long to find out if this is true.

Recent Videos

What The HELL Is Going On With PlayStation DRM?

What The HELL Is Going On With PlayStation DRM?
10 BIGGEST Lies Ever Told by Developers

10 BIGGEST Lies Ever Told by Developers
Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred - Before You Buy

Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred - Before You Buy
20 Upcoming SMALLER Games of 2026 That Excite Us

20 Upcoming SMALLER Games of 2026 That Excite Us
Top 10 NEW Games of May 2026

Top 10 NEW Games of May 2026
20 Insane Things Games Did That NOBODY NOTICED

20 Insane Things Games Did That NOBODY NOTICED
20 Open World Games That MAKE YOU FEEL LONELY

20 Open World Games That MAKE YOU FEEL LONELY
AC BLACK FLAG REMAKE BIGGEST CHANGES & MORE

AC BLACK FLAG REMAKE BIGGEST CHANGES & MORE
Saros - Before You Buy

Saros - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , , , ,