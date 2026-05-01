Rumor: NetherRealm Is Making A DC Fighting Game, But It’s Not Injustice (Is It DC Studios?)

Will this be the first DC Studios video game?

An interesting new wrinkle has emerged regarding NetherRealm Studios’ next project.

Yesterday, we reported on Insider Gaming’s claim that NetherRealm is making Injustice 3. But now it sounds like things may be different.

Twitter user Multiversusie made this cryptic tweet, timed just after Insider Gaming’s rumor came out. They said this:

What this mean

I think it’s time we move on from the Injustice branding maybe

FGC YouTuber Rooflemonger also chimed in with what he heard. He was told that this next NetherRealm Studios’ game was in the works from even before Mortal Kombat One.

However, he was told that it was not necessarily an Injustice fighting game as much as it is a DC fighting game.

Rooflemonger also talks about how the notion of an evil Superman is played out, and that is arguably true of both the DC movie universe and the Injustice fighting games.

Rooflemonger speculates that this could be a DC KO video game, which would bring in the Absolute universe. But it’s also possible this will be the first DC Studios video game. In which case, it will be canonical to the new movies & shows under James Gunn & Peter Safran.