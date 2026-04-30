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Rumor: NetherRealm Studios Working On Injustice 3

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Predictable, but it is strange that WB Games hasn’t made it official.

We have now received an additional clue that NetherRealm Studios is making Injustice 3.

As reported by MP1st, a WB Games artist unwittingly revealed Injustice 3 as part of their work experience on an online profile. Notably, MP1st chose to hide this artist’s identity, suggesting that they themselves know that this game is supposed to be confidential.

It will be almost a year since WB Games moved to right the ship by promoting several of their game studio heads to top management positions. The only game release we have received since that time was Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection, which was really handled by Digital Eclipse.

We also don’t know how deep Injustice 3 has been in development, but Mortal Kombat 1 did release in 2023. WB Games and NetherRealm could be planning this for the next generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

There is some interesting goings on in the comics for NetherRealm to dip into. While the Absolute Universe is getting the most attention, DC is also in the middle of crossovers with Monsterverse’s King Kong & Godzilla, and also Marvel…  

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