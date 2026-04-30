Super Mario Galaxy 2 Version 1.4.0 Adds New Storybook Chapter And Long Requested Fixes

Nintendo hasn’t added THAT to the video games yet.

Nintendo has shared a much-needed update to Super Mario Galaxy 2.

As reported by NintendoLife, the game is now up to version 1.4.0. Nintendo shared these patch notes:

Several issues have been fixed and adjustments made to ensure a smoother gaming experience on both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.

A new story has been added to the storybook. Once Final Chapter is available in the storybook, you can read the new story by clearing any galaxy and earning a Power Star.

Vooks verified that the issue with Tall Trunk Galaxy’s lighting has been fixed with this update.

We won’t spoil what the new chapter is about, but we can say it does not overtly add a story element from the Super Mario Galaxy Movie to the lore of the video games.

While Shigeru Miyamoto wants to add that new story beat into the games, that will probably have to wait for when Nintendo makes a Super Mario Galaxy 3.