Evil West: All Chapter 11 Collectibles | A Man of the People Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations

Evil West is the new action game that sees players taking up the role of Jesse Rentier, a vampire-hunting cowboy that needs to use his electrical Gauntlet to punch and slam his way through waves upon waves of vampires and demons to ensure the safety of the world. Along his journey, players will stumble upon many collectibles, which include Lore to flesh out the setting, Cash that can be found in either pouches, crates, or small chests and can be used to buy upgrades for your equipment, and Unique Chests that can hold even more Gold, skins for your weapons and character, and even secret skills and abilities. In total, there are 393 collectibles found throughout the game’s 16 levels.

After failing to defeat Felicity, Jesse wakes up in a nearby town that is being attacked by her forces. This guide will show players where to find all of the collectibles in Chapter 11: A Man of the People in Evil West.

All Chapter 11 Collectibles In Evil West

In Chapter 11: A Man of the People, Jesse takes it upon himself to save the townsfolk that helped him by killing all of the demons and monsters that are attacking it. In this Chapter, there are a total of 24 collectibles with 3 Lore items, 19 Cash pick-ups, and 3 Chests. Below is a full breakdown of where to find all the items to collect in the mission.

NOTE: There is a massive bug that will softlock your save and force you to restart the game in this mission. Every time you enter an area with a nest, make sure to destroy it. Approaching a nest and then leaving the area will make the nest invincible, making it impossible to progress.

Cash #1

Once you get control of Jesse, you will be standing on a town road that splits left and right. Go to the left to find one of Vergil’s Respec Machines. To the right of the machine is a chained barricade that you can punch down to open up an alleyway and find Cash.

Cash #2

Go back to where you started and go to the right. Keep an eye on the left side of the path and go down the first alley you see. In this alley is a glowing crate that you can break into find Cash in.

Cash #3

Leave the alley the way you entered and continue down the right path. Keep looking to the left of the path and you will see Cash sitting on a box.

Cash #4

Back on the original left path, go all the way to the end of the path and blow up the TNT at the end of the road. This will reveal a Cash chest for you to rip open.

Cash #5

From the TNT, go back down the path and then take the first left path you come across. You will find some Cash on a barrel on the left side of the path.

Cash #6

Go back to where you started the Chapter. Going down the left path, look to the right side of the road and take the first flight of stairs up to a balcony. You will find a dead body up here with Cash next to him.

Cash #7

Follow the balcony’s path all the way to the end to reach a ledge. Before jumping down off the ledge, look to the right to see some more Cash.

Cash #8

Jump down from the ledge and look left to see a barricade with a chain on it. Punch through it with your Gauntlet and you will find some Cash.

Cash #9

Right next to the chained barricade mentioned above is a bridge toward one of the nests that you need to destroy for the Chapter’s main mission. Resting on a grindstone next to the next is a pouch of Cash.

Cash #10

To the left of the Cash above is a ledge to drop down into an area blocked by TNT. You can open a Cash chest in this area and destroy the TNT to get out.

Cash #11

Turn around and head towards the building on the opposite side of the area that the TNT was in. Right before you enter the door to this building, look to the left to see a shed that has a glowing crate in it.

Lore #1: 7 Years Old Kid Drawing

Enter the building, destroy the nest on the bottom floor and then go up to the next floor. On this floor, you will find the first Lore piece in the Chapter.

Cash #12

Right next to the Lore is a Cash chest.

Chest #1: Work-Life Balance Hidden Perk

Go all the way to the top floor of the building to find this Chest.

Cash #13

Use the zipline to reach the next area. Directly to the right of where you land is a glowing crate.

Cash #14

At the opposite side of the combat arena where you found the glowing crate is another Cash item sitting on a barrel.

Cash #15

To the right of the barrel mentioned above is a ledge that you can jump down from. There is a Cash pouch on a carriage down here.

Lore #2: Grey Oaks Resident Letter 2/2

Go to the left of the previous Cash towards the entrance of a cave blocked by TNT. Just before the entrance is a Lore item to the left.

Cash #16

Once inside the cave, clear out the enemies and destroy the nest. To the left of the nest is a glowing crate.

Lore #3: Grey Oaks Resident Letter 1/2

Climb up to the ledge on the right side of the cave to exit the area. Once up top, you will find a Lore pickup on a barrel.

Chest #2: Ghost Revolver Skin

This chest is directly to the left of the previous Lore item.

Cash #17

Dropping back down to the area where you found Cash #13 and 14, and go to the left. Up the hill, you will enter a cemetery. Immediately go to the right of the cemetery to find Cash on a grave.

Cash #18

Head back to where you landed from the zipline. To the right of where Cash #13 was is a hurdle you can vault over to reach a platform looking at a water wheel. Jump across the gap on the upper part of the wheel and go left to find this Cash.

Cash #19

Jump back across the same water wheel gap and go down the stairs. Jump across this lower gap and follow the path on the left towards another nest. Right before you enter the nest area, you will find a glowing crate with the last Cash collectible for the Chapter.

With all of that found, you now have all of the collectibles in Chapter 11: A Man of the People for Evil West. You can now continue to the next mission, Chapter 12: Lightning in a Bottle.

