Evil West: All Chapter 12 Collectibles | Lightning in a Bottle Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations

Evil West is the new action game that sees players taking up the role of Jesse Rentier, a vampire-hunting cowboy that needs to use his electrical Gauntlet to punch and slam his way through waves upon waves of vampires and demons to ensure the safety of the world. Along his journey, players will stumble upon many collectibles, which include Lore to flesh out the setting, Cash that can be found in either pouches, crates, or small chests and can be used to buy upgrades for your equipment, and Unique Chests that can hold even more Gold, skins for your weapons and character, and even secret skills and abilities. In total, there are 393 collectibles found throughout the game’s 16 levels.

After coming up short in his first encounter with Felicity, Jesse realizes that he needs to upgrade his Gauntlet if he wants to stand a chance. This guide will show players where to find all of the collectibles in Chapter 12: Lighting in a Bottle in Evil West.

All Chapter 12 Collectibles In Evil West

In Chapter 12: Lighting in a Bottle, Jesse meets up with Vergil at a mountain base in the hopes of infusing his Gauntlet with stronger lightning abilities. In this Chapter, there are a total of 24 collectibles with 3 Lore items, 19 Cash pick-ups, and 2 Chests. Below is a full breakdown of where to find all the items to collect in the mission.

Cash #1

You will start the Chapter riding a mine cart down the mountain. Once out of the cart, look to your left to find a glowing crate that you can destroy and gather the Cash found inside.

Lore #1: Agent’s Letter to the RI Crew

After completing the first combat encounter, there is a building to the left side of the arena that you can punch your way into. This is where you will find the Generator to power a fuse box as well as the first Lore item for the chapter.

Cash #2

Leave the house and vault over the fallen steel beam to meet back up with Vergil. Directly in front of you is a glowing crate. Can’t miss it.

Cash #3

Right above Vergil is a pouch of Cash that you can shoot down to the ground to collect.

Cash #4

Look down the right path from the glowing crate from Cash #3 to see some TNT next to debris. Destroy the debris with the TNT to find a Cash chest.

Cash #5

After you restore energy to the Chapter’s first tower, clear a path of some rocks with the TNT you got from the last Chapter and climb up a cliffside. Look to your left once at to the top to find Cash sitting on a wooden box.

Cash #6

Progress through the next combat encounter and then squeeze through a rock crevice. Once on the other side, you will see some Cash on top of a barrel slightly up the hill to the left.

Cash #7

Climb up to the fuse box to the right of the area. Once on the platform and facing the fuse box, go to the right behind some boxes to find a glowing crate.

Cash #8

Hop back down from the platform and go further up the hill from Cash #6 and stick to the left side of the path. You will find a glowing crate beneath a platform.

Cash #9

You will find a train car that you need to push to reach another fuse box. Once moved into position, jump up onto the train car to reach the upper platform and find another glowing crate.

Cash #10

Go to the right of the previous crate and then look left to see TNT blocking a Cash chest. Destroy the TNT to open the chest and get your Cash.

Lore #2: President Chester Arthur’s Letter

Look directly to the left of where the TNT just was to find this Lore item sitting on a box.

Chest #1: Ghost Gauntlet Skin

Go back to the train car’s starting location and shoot down a chain to reach a different platform. Up here you will find a Chest.

Cash #11

To the left of the staircase, you used to reach the Chest mentioned above you will find another glowing crate.

Chest #2: Perk Point

Progress through the mission until you reach the next combat encounter. Once all the enemies are cleared out, look to the left of the arena’s entrance to find a branch that you can crouch under. Just beyond this branch is the second Chest of the Chapter.

Cash #12

Cross a metal beam and shimmy across a cliffside to leave the previous combat arena. You will end up on a metal walkway leading into a cave. To the right of the cave entrance is Cash, sitting just at the edge of the metal walkway.

Lore #3: William Rentier’s Letter 1/2

Punch your way into the cave to find one of Vergil’s Perk Respec machines and Lore right next to it on a table.

Cash #13

Climb out of the cave on a wooden ladder and then go directly to the left and jump down off the ledge. Destroy some TNT to clear a path and then follow that path to its end to find a Cash chest.

Cash #14

Climb back up to the ledge you just jumped off of and make your way to a crevice you need to squeeze through. Right next to it is a punch of Cash that you can’t miss.

Cash #15

Once you make it through the crevice, jump down to the area below and look left to find more Cash.

Cash #16

Once charging up the fuse boxes to open the metal door, look to the right of the one closes to the generator to find Cash.

Cash#17

Reach the other fuse box and then turn around to find a glowing box.

Cash #18

With the metal doors now open, continue down the main path until you reach a zipline. Right before taking the zipline, look to the left to find Cash sitting on a nearby box.

Cash #19

After reuniting with Vergil and defeating a group of enemies, crouch into a space beneath the platform Vergil is standing on to find a Cash chest and the Chapter’s final collectible.

With all of that found, you now have all of the collectibles in Chapter 12: Lighting in a Bottle for Evil West. You can now continue to the next mission, Chapter 13: Old Friends.

