Evil West: All Chapter 13 Collectibles | Old Friends Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations

Evil West is the new action game that sees players taking up the role of Jesse Rentier, a vampire-hunting cowboy that needs to use his electrical Gauntlet to punch and slam his way through waves upon waves of vampires and demons to ensure the safety of the world. Along his journey, players will stumble upon many collectibles, which include Lore to flesh out the setting, Cash that can be found in either pouches, crates, or small chests and can be used to buy upgrades for your equipment, and Unique Chests that can hold even more Gold, skins for your weapons and character, and even secret skills and abilities. In total, there are 393 collectibles found throughout the game’s 16 levels.

With the Gauntlet upgraded, it’s time to gather intel on Felicity. This guide will show players where to find all of the collectibles in Chapter 13: Old Friends in Evil West.

All Chapter 13 Collectibles In Evil West

In Chapter 13: Old Friends, Jesse and Edgar hunt down the crafty smuggler Chest Morgan to get info on Felicity’s whereabouts. In this Chapter, there are a total of 29 collectibles with 3 Lore items, 19 Cash pick-ups, and 2 Chests. Below is a full breakdown of where to find all the items to collect in the mission.

Cash #1

After the Chapter’s opening cutscene, enter the kitchen to the right of the saloon. Look to your right once you enter the kitchen to find Cash on the box.

Lore #1

Go down in the hideout beneath the saloon. Once through the secret entrance, turn to the left to find the first Lore item of the Chapter on a workbench.

Lore #2

Head to Vergil’s workshop to the right of the hideout to find another Lore item sitting next to him.

Cash #2

Head into the War Room and go to the two desks in the back left of the room. You will find a pouch of Cash on the right desk.

Cash #3

Head up the stairs found at the right of the War Room and enter the Archive room to find Cash on the table.

Cash #4

Once out of Calico, you will find yourself standing to the left of some stagecoaches. Go to the right side of the coaches to find a glowing crate. Destroy it and collect the Cash inside.

Lore #3

Progress down the path until you find a wooden ladder to climb a cliff. To the right of the latter is a Lore item.

Cash #5

After defeating the first group of enemies, shimmy across the cliffside to fund the Cash sitting on some boxes.

Cash #6

Continue down the main story path and jump down off of a ledge. You will reach a point where you need to burn through some branches. Just before you reach the branches, look to the right to find Cash on the rocks.

Cash #7

Defeat the next enemy encounter and drop down from a ledge. Follow the path to the right to find some Cash. Hard to miss.

Cash #8

Continue to follow the path until it splits into two paths. Go to the left and shoot down a body in a tree to collect some Cash.

Cash #9

Go back down the right path and enter a cave through a crevice. Follow the path in the cave and you will pass a barrel with some hard-to-miss Cash on top of it.

Cash #10

Continue into the cave and blow open a wall with Dynamite. Turn left and then go up the small slope on the right to find more Cash.

Cash #11

Run across the leftmost red platform and punch the chained barricade to find the Cash directly on the left.

Chest #1

Go back to the start of the area and go down the center path. Turn to the left and shoot down a hanging piece of wood. Then progress back down the left path until it splits into a left and right path. Go to the left and cross the newly made bridge to reach the only Chest in the level.

Cash #12

Head out of the cave by going beneath a large metal door and then go to the left. Drop down to the area where you pick up the rope for your zipline to find a pouch of Cash.

Cash #13

Go under the waterfall and come out the other side to find Cash in plain sight.

Cash #14

After using the zipline, go to the right to spring over to a small island and pick up another pouch of Cash.

Cash #15

Back on the main story path, you will need to blow up some TNT to enter another cave. Right before the TNT is Cash sitting on a box that is pretty hard to miss.

Cash #16

Once you get the Gatling Gun equipment, you will see a glowing crate directly in front of you.

Lore #4

Turn to the right of the glowing crate mentioned above to find this Lore item.

Cash #17

From the Lore item, follow the path to the right and climb up onto a ledge to rip open a Cash chest.

Cash #18

Go back to the Lore item and go left to jump down to the Gatling Gun tutorial area. Turn around from where the enemies were coming from and follow the tracks to a glowing crate.

Cash #19

Once outside the cave, stick to the right side of the path to find Cash near the water.

Cash #20

Defeat the next group of enemies, vault over the fallen tree, and go to the right. At the top of a slope, you will find Cash sitting on a box.

Cash #21

After talking to Edgar and interacting with the Glamour, go to the left and climb up onto a ledge. Follow this path to find a Cash chest.

Cash #22

Once past the Glamour and in Chester’s cornfield, stick to the right to find a pouch of Cash.

Cash #23

Next to a scarecrow on the right side of the cornfield close to the house is where you will find a Cash chest.

Cash #24

Look to the left of the scarecrow of the previous Cash chest to see another scarecrow. You will find a Cash pouch under this scarecrow as well.

With all of that found, you now have all of the collectibles in Chapter 13: Old Friends for Evil West. You can now continue to the next mission, Chapter 14: A Son’s Duty.

