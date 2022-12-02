Evil West: All Chapter 14 Collectibles | A Son’s Duty Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations

Evil West is the new action game that sees players taking up the role of Jesse Rentier, a vampire-hunting cowboy that needs to use his electrical Gauntlet to punch and slam his way through waves upon waves of vampires and demons to ensure the safety of the world. Along his journey, players will stumble upon many collectibles, which include Lore to flesh out the setting, Cash that can be found in either pouches, crates, or small chests and can be used to buy upgrades for your equipment, and Unique Chests that can hold even more Gold, skins for your weapons and character, and even secret skills and abilities. In total, there are 393 collectibles found throughout the game’s 16 levels.

While Jesse and Edgar were away getting intel, William fully turned into a Sanguisuge and ravaged the Calico base, killing Vergil in the process. Now, Jesse must confront him. This guide will show players where to find all of the collectibles in Chapter 14: A Son’s Duty in Evil West.

All Chapter 14 Collectibles In Evil West

In Chapter 14: A Son’s Duty, Jesse sets out to finally put down his father William. In this Chapter, there are a total of 35 collectibles with 3 Lore items, 30 Cash pick-ups, and 2 Chests. Below is a full breakdown of where to find all the items to collect in the mission.

Cash #1

Once you take control of Jesse, stick to the left and go down the slope. You will eventually be able to go to an area to the left of the starting point and pick up some Cash on a box.

Cash #2

Make your way towards the trainyard. Before entering, once again go to the left and you will find Cash on a box.

Cash #3

After defeating the Chapter’s first group of enemies, vault over the steel beam to progress down the main story path. Once over the beam, look directly to the right to find a pouch of Cash.

Cash #4

Progress down the story path until you find yourself climbing up onto a boxcar and dropping down from a ledge. Once you land, turn to the right and you should find Cash sitting on a box. If you reach this area and don’t see the Cash, don’t worry. This means that you picked it up through the wall of the boxcar that you can see next to it.

Cash #5

After moving a boxcar to bridge a gap, climb back up to the boxcar you just hopped down from and cross it. You will then drop down to another area where you will need to interact with a fuse box. Directly to the left of the fuse box is another pouch of Cash on a barrel.

Cash #6

Flipping the switch on the fuse box will lower another train car to open the way forward on the story path. Once you cross this train car, you will find some Cash on the ground.

Cash #7

Clear out the next group of enemies and then head to the opposite side of the battle arena from where you entered. There will be two obstacles that you can vault over. Go to the left and you will find a Cash chest in this back area.

Cash #8

Go back into the battle arena and now vault over the right hurtle. To the right, you will find a glowing crate.

Cash #9

Continue down the main story path by jumping over a gap and then reach the end of the train track. Right before vaulting to the next area, you will find a Cash item in plain sight.

Cash #10

Progress to the TNT blocking your path and then destroy it. On the other side of the TNT is where you will find Cash on some coffins.

Cash #11

Go to the left of the previous Cash and go past the first ledge you can vault over. You will find a boxcar that you can climb into with Cash inside.

Cash #12

Now you can vault over the ledge just before the boxcar above. Once on the other side, immediately turn to the right to find a pile of TNT. Destroy it to reveal a Cash chest.

Cash #13

Head to the workbench and pick up the Lightning Tornado Dynamite upgrade. Walk past the workbench and then immediately turn around and look up at the steel beams being held up by a crane. You can shoot down a bag of Cash and then pick it up when it lands on the ground.

Cash #14

Make your way to the entrance of the building. Just before entering, look to the left to find a glowing crate.

Cash #15

Once inside, defeat the group of enemies and then open the path forward by pulling a switch on a fuse box. You will see a glowing crate in plain sight.

Lore #1: William Rentier Writings 2/3

Squeeze through some crates to reach the next area. Once on the other side, you will see a Lore item directly in front of you on a barrel.

Cash #16

You will now find yourself in a cobweb maze. Burn through the first web and then burn the left cobweb. Don’t burn the left cobweb to the left and instead go to the right and then turn to the right again to find Cash.

Chest #1: Ghost Zapper Skin

Now burn the left cobweb to find a Chest tucked away in the back of the warehouse.

Cash #17

As you leave the warehouse, you will find Cash on a box right before you step back outside. Very hard to miss.

Cash #18

Drop down onto the train cars below and then go to the right to find a pouch of Cash at the end of it.

Cash #19

Turn around and head to the opposite end of the train cars and then drop down to the area below. Once back on the ground, you will see a fuse box. You’ll find a glowing crate to the right of the fuse box.

Cash #20

Follow the yellow wire and you will eventually see some Cash sitting on a box to the right of the wire.

Chest #2: Tooldown Hidden Perk

Go to the right of the previous cash to find a wooden water tower. Shoot down a chain and then climb on top of the structure. This is where you will find a Chest.

Cash #21

Turn back and continue to follow the yellow wire. Push a cart found next to one of Vergil’s Respec Machines as far as it can go and then climb onto it. Drop down to the next area and then go to the left to find a pouch of Cash.

Cash #22

Directly to the right of the previous Cash is a cart you can climb up onto. You will find another Cash item on this boxcar.

Cash #23

Push the cart you just used for the previous Cash all the way to the right. You can use it to climb up onto some steel beams to find a Cash chest.

Cash #24

After fully powering the turntable for the tracks and making the critical path open to cross, you will find some Cash in plain sight at the end of the bridge.

Lore #2: William Rentier Writings 3/3

Defeat the next group of enemies and then break through a chained barricade to enter a building. Once inside, you will find a Lore item on a barrel.

Evil West Chapter 14 Collectibles

Cash #25

Progress through the building until you find a split just beyond the Glamour crystal. Turn to the right to find a chained barricade. Punch through it to find some more Cash.

Cash #26

Immediately turn around from the previous Cash to see a glowing crate.

Cash #27

Now go back to the split and go down the left path. On the right, you will see a glowing crate in plain sight.

Cash #28

To the left of the glowing crate, you will find two boxcars. Climb up the right one and go to the left on the metal walkway. Drop down to the area below the walkway to pick up more Cash.

Cash #29

Progress down the main story path until you are outside again. Walk over a wooden platform and then turn to the left to find Cash on a barrel.

Lore #3: William Rentier’s Letter 2/2

Turn around from the previous Cash to see the final Lore item.

Cash #30

Look to the right to see a pile of TNT. Destroy it to find the final Cash item for the Chapter.

With all of that found, you now have all of the collectibles in Chapter 14: A Son’s Duty for Evil West. You can now continue to the next mission, Chapter 15: The Heist.

