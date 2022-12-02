Evil West: All Chapter 15 Collectibles | The Heist Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations

Evil West is the new action game that sees players taking up the role of Jesse Rentier, a vampire-hunting cowboy that needs to use his electrical Gauntlet to punch and slam his way through waves upon waves of vampires and demons to ensure the safety of the world. Along his journey, players will stumble upon many collectibles, which include Lore to flesh out the setting, Cash that can be found in either pouches, crates, bodies, or small chests and can be used to buy upgrades for your equipment, and Unique Chests that can hold even more Gold, skins for your weapons and character, and even secret skills and abilities. In total, there are 393 collectibles found throughout the game’s 16 levels.

William is dead. Felicity is all that remains. It’s time to find her and take her out! This guide will show players where to find all of the collectibles in Chapter 15: The Heist in Evil West.

All Chapter 15 Collectibles In Evil West

In Chapter 15: The Heist, Jesse attacks Felicity’s base of operation to find out her final plan and where she is. In this Chapter, there are a total of 22 collectibles with 2 Lore items, 18 Cash pick-ups, and 2 Chests. Below is a full breakdown of where to find all the items to collect in the mission.

Cash #1

After dodging your way through the main street at the start of the level, you will duck into an alleyway for cover. In this alleyway, you will find a staircase that leads you onto the main story path. At the bottom of these stairs is where you will find Cash.

Cash #2

At the top of the same stairs mentioned above is where you will find a glowing crate with Cash inside.

Cash #3

Progress until you drop down into another alley. Directly to the left is a destroyed shack, which is where you will be able to find some Cash sitting on a shelf.

Cash #4

Progress through the Chapter until you find yourself dodging a second Gatling Gun. After running across several wooden beams, you will reach the end of the Gatling Gun sequence. Right in your path is another pouch of Cash. Impossible to miss.

Cash #5

Complete the next combat encounter and then head down the alleyway to pick up the blueprint for the Deathray Gatling Gun upgrade. Once acquired look to your right to see a chained door. Inside is a Cash chest.

Cash #6

To the left of the chained door is the exit of the shed. Once back in an alley, look to the right to see a glowing crate.

Cash #7

Enter the next area from the previous Cash and defeat the group of enemies After clearing the area out, vault over to a nearby alleyway. Go to the end of the alley and turn left to see another glowing crate.

Cash #8

Turn around from the previous crate and go up another set of stairs. At the end of the walkway at the top is another pouch of gold.

Cash #9

Shoot down the chain to progress the story path. Once at the top of the chain, you will find Cash on a box.

Cash #10

To the left of the previous Cash, go up a short flight of stairs to find a glowing crate.

Chest #1: Fire & Forget Gatling Gun Weapon Upgrade

Destroy the box that the crate mentioned above to reveal a ledge. Drop down to the platform below to find a Chest.

Cash #11

Climb back up the ledge and continue down the main story path. Shortly after the previous glowing crate, you will find a pouch of Cash on a bench to the left.

Lore #1: A Drawing By Young Felicity

Progress through the rest of the Chapter until you reach Felicity’s base: the bank. Once you enter the bank, immediately turn to the right and you will find this Lore item sitting on the counter.

Chest #2: Money

The Mission Marker will point you towards the vault of the bank. Walk up to the bank and then turn around to find a door that you can interact with and open. Inside the room is the final Chest collectible of the game.

Cash #12-15

Use your Dynamite to blow open the vault to find the Glamour that you need to destroy. Check the blown open deposit boxes in the vault to find four Cash items.

Cash #16

After interacting with the Glamour, go back outside the bank and destroy two of the Glamour seeds. Doing this will clear a path to some stairs that will take you to the second floor. After battling a wave of enemies, go up the stairs and go under the red vein that is seen right at the top of the stairs. On the other side of this vein is some Cash sitting on a shelf.

Lore #2: Peter D’Abano and Felicity

Follow the vein a short way until you find a left turn on the second floor. Here you will find the final piece of Lore in the Chapter and the final piece of Lore in the game.

Cash #17 and Cash #18

This Chapter’s final two collectibles are found really close together across from the final Glamour seed that you need to destroy to clear the path below.

With all of that found, you now have all of the collectibles in Chapter 15: The Heist for Evil West. You can now continue to the next and final mission, Chapter 16: The Grand Finale.

