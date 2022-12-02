Evil West: All Chapter 16 Collectibles | The Grand Finale Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations

Evil West is the new action game that sees players taking up the role of Jesse Rentier, a vampire-hunting cowboy that needs to use his electrical Gauntlet to punch and slam his way through waves upon waves of vampires and demons to ensure the safety of the world. Along his journey, players will stumble upon many collectibles, which include Lore to flesh out the setting, Cash that can be found in either pouches, crates, or small chests and can be used to buy upgrades for your equipment, and Unique Chests that can hold even more Gold, skins for your weapons and character, and even secret skills and abilities. In total, there are 393 collectibles found throughout the game’s 16 levels.

We’ve come this far, so let’s wrap it up with the final Chapter of the game! This guide will show players where to find all of the collectibles in Chapter 16: the Grand Finale in Evil West.

All Chapter 16 Collectibles In Evil West

In Chapter 16: the Grand Finale, Felicity plans to infect the President of the United States. Let’s Put a stop to that and finish her off once and for all! In this Chapter, there are a total of 5 collectibles with all 5 of them being Cash pick-ups. Below is a full breakdown of where to find all the items to collect in the mission.

Cash #1

In the first room of the level, this Cash will be found in the back right behind a couple of enemies.

Cash #2

To the left of the starting point of the level is a glowing crate that you can destroy to get Cash.

Cash #3

After killing all of the enemies in the first encounter, punch down the chained door to progress. In the hallway is another glowing crate.

Cash #4

Go to the end of the hallway and go to the right. You will find a Perk Respec Machine and another Cash pouch.

Cash #5

The final collectible of the Chapter and the entire game is in the same hall as the previous Cash. Turn around from that item and head to the Cash chest found at the end of the hall.

With that done, you have now gathered all of the collectibles in Evil West! Congratulations!

