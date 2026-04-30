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Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Movie Gets Its First Big Teaser Trailer

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Looks bloody good!

The teaser trailer for Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil movie has finally been revealed.

It comes with this description:

From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling — and terrifying — reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.

Cregger has previously stated he deliberately avoided retelling Resident Evil stories from the games because the fans ‘already have that.’

Fans are already debating if this movie is even related to the IP, but Cregger has also made it clear it’s in the same universe as the video games.

Cregger has also confirmed, while he has played the games, he never saw the blockbuster Resident Evil movies of the 2000s starring Milla Jovovich and directed by Paul WS Anderson.

Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil is releasing in theaters in September 18, 2026. You can watch the teaser trailer below.

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