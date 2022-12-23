Horror games are always a massively popular genre. These games rely on everything from suspense and fear to thrilling surprises. We’ve even seen some franchises spark up and become massive hits with loyal communities surrounding the IP. If you’re after an atmospheric game, then you typically can’t go wrong with looking into the horror genre. Frictional Games is one game developer that has gained quite a bit of attention. Frictional Games might not ring a bell for some of you, but chances are you’re familiar with their line of video game releases. Included in their catalog are games like Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Soma, to Penumbra: Overture.

These games have followed a bit of a trend with players going through a linear experience, completing a series of puzzles, and fleeing from some kind of dangerous, hostile creature. But it does look like the development team is taking a bit of a chance with a new horror game experience called Amnesia: The Bunker. This particular installment is said to be a semi-open world game rather than being set in a linear style setup that you might be familiar with from their past games. Likewise, we know that this game is set during WW1. Here players will have a revolver gun and a noisy dynamo flashlight as they step into the role of Henri Clement.

Henri Clement is a French soldier who is seeking out what happened to the other soldiers within a bunker. But, with the soldiers seemingly missing, Henri soon finds that there is something far more sinister lurking within the bunker.

What’s The Gameplay Like In Amnesia: The Bunker?

If you played the previous works by Frictional Games, then you can expect more of the same style of gameplay here. Amnesia: The Bunker keeps the same first-person perspective as you venture through dimly lit corridors and rooms. But unlike the previous games, this is not a linear experience. There is more freedom where you explore, and we know that noise is going to play a big role in the game. Not only are you exploring the area to figure out what happened, but you’re also being hunted down. We haven’t seen the creature yet at the time of writing this article, but it will apparently hear you. So if you’re making too much noise, then that should allow this beast to track you down quickly.

Fortunately, you are armed with a revolver, but for now, we’re not sure just how much damage this will do, if any, against the monster. Being a Frictional Games release, you can expect puzzles to solve, but interestingly enough, it’s said that these puzzles will have multiple solutions. So there should be some freedom here on how you progress through the campaign. But we’ll have to wait and see how some of these puzzles can be solved when the game launches. Currently, Amnesia: The Bunker will be launching at some point in March of 2023.