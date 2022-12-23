Horror games are always a massively popular genre. These games rely on everything from suspense and fear to thrilling surprises. We’ve even seen some franchises spark up and become massive hits with loyal communities surrounding the IP. If you’re after an atmospheric game, then you typically can’t go wrong with looking into the horror genre. Frictional Games is one game developer that has gained quite a bit of attention. Frictional Games might not ring a bell for some of you, but chances are you’re familiar with their line of video game releases. Included in their catalog are games like Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Soma, to Penumbra: Overture.

These games have followed a bit of a trend with players going through a linear experience, completing a series of puzzles, and fleeing from some kind of dangerous, hostile creature. But it does look like the development team is taking a bit of a chance with a new horror game experience called Amnesia: The Bunker. This particular installment is said to be a semi-open world game rather than being set in a linear style setup that you might be familiar with from their past games. Likewise, we know that this game is set during WW1. Here players will have a revolver gun and a noisy dynamo flashlight as they step into the role of Henri Clement.

Henri Clement is a French soldier who is seeking out what happened to the other soldiers within a bunker. But, with the soldiers seemingly missing, Henri soon finds that there is something far more sinister lurking within the bunker.

What Platforms Will Amnesia: The Bunker Release For?

Frictional Games has delivered a few notable horror games into the marketplace. But for the most part, the development studio had managed to release these games on the PC platform initially. For console platforms, the games typically didn’t see a release until usually a few years later. That changed in 2015 when Frictional Games delivered Soma, where the game received a PC and PlayStation 4 release simultaneously. So now fast forward to the announcement of Amnesia: The Bunker, and we’re told that the game will be hitting the marketplace in March of 2023, but what platforms will the game be released on?

Fortunately, it looks like we’ll see this game hit the majority of platforms at launch. According to the announcement trailer, which you can view below, Amnesia: The Bunker will be arriving on the PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. So it doesn’t look like we’ll see this game arrive on the Nintendo Switch, or at least it’s not been announced for that particular platform quite yet. Again, we don’t have a specific release date for Amnesia: The Bunker, but for now, it’s slated to launch in March of 2023.