Horror games are always a massively popular genre. These games rely on everything from suspense and fear to thrilling surprises. We’ve even seen some franchises spark up and become massive hits with loyal communities surrounding the IP. If you’re after an atmospheric game, then you typically can’t go wrong with looking into the horror genre. Frictional Games is one game developer that has gained quite a bit of attention. Frictional Games might not ring a bell for some of you, but chances are you’re familiar with their line of video game releases. Included in their catalog are games like Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Soma, to Penumbra: Overture.

These games have followed a bit of a trend with players going through a linear experience, completing a series of puzzles, and fleeing from some kind of dangerous, hostile creature. But it does look like the development team is taking a bit of a chance with a new horror game experience called Amnesia: The Bunker. This particular installment is said to be a semi-open world game rather than being set in a linear style setup that you might be familiar with from their past games. Likewise, we know that this game is set during WW1. Here players will have a revolver gun and a noisy dynamo flashlight as they step into the role of Henri Clement.

Henri Clement is a French soldier who is seeking out what happened to the other soldiers within a bunker. But, with the soldiers seemingly missing, Henri soon finds that there is something far more sinister lurking within the bunker.

What Are The System Requirements For Amnesia: The Bunker?

You might want to check your system components if you’re after Amnesia: The Bunker on the PC platform. While we’re still waiting on this game to hit the marketplace in March of 2023, the folks over at the development team Frictional Games have unveiled just what system requirements you’re going to need to enjoy this game on the PC platform. You can find both the minimum and recommended system requirements listed out below.

Amnesia: The Bunker Minimum System Requirements

Processor: Core i3 / AMD FX 2.4 Ghz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Open GL 4.0 Nvidia GTX 460 / AMD Radeon HD 5750 / Intel HD 630

Storage: 35 GB Available Space

Amnesia: The Bunker Recommended System Requirements

Processor: Core i5 / Ryzen 5

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Open GL 4.3 Nvidia GTX 680 / AMD Radeon RX 580 / Intel Xe-HPG

Storage: 35 GB Available Space

These are the currently listed system requirements for Amnesia: The Bunker. They can be found on the official Steam page. Although we’re still waiting for the game to release, it does look like this game will be fairly easy to run on a PC. So the chances are pretty good that you won’t run into any significant problems when it comes to system compatibility.