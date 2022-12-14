Yet Another exciting meal recipe to make this holiday season on Disney Dreamlight Valley – Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies! These are adorable little Mickey Mouse-shaped cookies that taste like gingerbread! These can make the perfect gift as well to your villagers or even to just decorate around with. It is a very simple recipe that you might find yourself making more than you think.

How To Make Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies

Trying to figure out exactly which items are needed to make a certain recipe is not easy so we are going to make it easy for you. You can make this meal as a gift or for a meal in Remy’s restaurant, maybe as part of a quest or just to continue completing your meal collection.

Wheat

Ginger

Two easy ingredients and you can have as many gingerbread cookies as you’d like!

Where To Find The Ingredients

Wheat – you can buy wheat seeds from Goof’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow after you repair it a few times. You can get wheat seeds or purchase wheat.

– you can buy wheat seeds from Goof’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow after you repair it a few times. You can get wheat seeds or purchase wheat. Ginger – you can find this running around the final area in the Forgotten Lands, where ginger actually grows. However, players will have to venture deep into the Vitalys Mines for some Dried Ginger.

These are two simple ingredients to be able to quickly make cookies…however, they don’t have a very high star rating…which is something to consider if you are planning to use this to up your energy level while digging, harvesting, and much more.

Be sure to check out our other guides for making festive Christmas meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley like how to make a Gingerbread house. We hope you have an enjoyable time making fruitcakes for both yourself and your villagers. You can download Disney Dreamlight Valley on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S via Game Pass. The Festive Star Path runs in Disney Dreamlight Valley from December 6, 2022, to January 26, 2023, which gives you enough time to unlock the rewards