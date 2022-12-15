High On Life: How To Unlock The Secret Ending | Sequel-Bait Achievement Guide

High On Life can’t ignore the swan song of the sequel-bait ending. Like all the greatest games with unresolved story threads, there is a cliff-hanger ending in this extremely weird shooter. Getting there is totally optional, and you can easily miss the path to the Easter egg ending if you’re not exploring the final environment very carefully. We won’t get into spoilers here — which, yes, this game does sort of have spoilers — but there is a creepy path to find here. Check out how to unlock the hidden ending with the full guide below.

High On Life is an off-the-wall shooter from developer Squanch Games, founded by Justin Roiland — co-creator of Rick & Morty. The game has all the talky, highly improvised humor of that show mixed with loads of fast-paced action. In a change from the developer’s other games, you’ll be blasting your way across the universe, collecting bounties like an even-more-deranged Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath. You’ll employ a series of talking guns to storm through the galaxy, travelling from your house trapped on an alien world. There’s a lot to unpack here, but let’s skip straight to the end. There’s a secret ending waiting for you, and we absolutely adore secret endings.

How To Find The Secret Sequel Ending | Achievement Guide

NOTE: This is a low-spoilers guide, so we’ll try to be vague while explaining what you need to do without revealing any important story details. The story might be a joke, but still.

To begin the path to the secret ending, you need to complete six bounties before going to the final mission. If you’re at this point in the game, where you can freely explore, you’ll be able to begin this Easter egg.

Use the portal to travel to Nova Sanctus – Clugg’s Office . Inside the Magistrate’s Office, you’ll find a Keycard on the desk.

– . Inside the Magistrate’s Office, you’ll find a on the desk. Next, travel to Unknown Sector – Human Haven . Inside, look directly up — there are a series of platforms with vents above you.

. Inside, look directly up — there are a series of platforms with vents above you. Boost jump to each platform. Keep going up until you reach a balcony with a locked door.

Use the keycard we took from Clugg’s Office to enter. Inside, swap and slow time to get past the spinning fans. You’ll need to use slow-mo again when dropping into the deep vent tube. Inside, you’ll discover a secret hideout. There’s a creepy secret down below. Is this an actual serious sequel-bait ending? That’s for you to decide.

That’s it! Yes, this is probably just another joke — but we’re choosing to take this particular bit of sequel-bait extremely seriously. Let’s all pretend High On Life 2 is on the horizon, planning to answer all the questions we didn’t get answers for in High On Life 1.