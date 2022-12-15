High On Life: How To Find All Ludlox Loot Boxes | The Slums Locations Guide

You’ll get your feet wet fighting the minions of 9-Torg in the very first mission of High On Life. After arriving in Blim City and becoming an intergalactic bounty hunter, you’ll travel to the city slums and fight a dangerous gang of alien ants. Your mission is to defeat their leader and reclaim a lost knife. The knife is unique — you’ll need it to traverse the map like a grappling hook, tethering to flying bugs or zipping up to dirty ledges. The knife can also open Ludloxes, hidden chests that are full of loot. If you want to get all the upgrades, you’ll need to track down as many Ludloxes as you can. They’re basically the only way to earn extra cash for all the enhancements you can buy from the pawnshop.

Ludloxes are special living loot chests that can be opened with the melee knife. They appear as blue marks on your HUD map. Opening them will reward you with a batch of pesos, which can be used to purchase upgrades from the pawnshop in Blim City.

Ludlox #1: After collecting Knifey, you’ll reach the first Ludlox chest as part of the tutorial. You literally can’t miss it.

Ludlox #2: From the first ludlox, backtrack to the front of the laundromat. Use the wasp to grapple up onto the orange rooftop. There’s a container here with a ludlox.

Ludlox #3: Continuing toward the Sludgewerks, turn right — there’s a path leading to the round structure in the muck like an island. Zip on the two wasps here to reach the backside.

Ludlox #4: On the same path leading to the island structure, there’s a balcony between the two wasps.

Ludlox #5: At the dock arena outside the Sludgewerks, zip onto the ledge on the right to find this ludlox.

Ludlox #6: In the same dock arena, look to the right of the ramps leading up toward the Sludgewerks, to the left of the three huge pipes. There’s a Ludlox hidden behind containers.

Ludlox #7: After the boss battle against 9-Torg, you’ll reach the top of the sludge chamber. In this chamber, hop to the optional balcony to find this loot.

Ludlox #8: Ride the wire down from the boss arena and you’ll land in a small area — the ludlox is to the left.

Ludlox #9: From the main lower docks near the entrance tunnel, go toward the outer wall on the beach of mud. There’s a hut here with a switch — flip it to launch a zip-wire. Ride it over, then use the slime shot with your pistol while standing on the metal platform in the slime. If you’re standing on it and flip it, you’ll launch to this hard-to-find ludlox.

Ludlox #10: Under the docks bridge from the Slums docks leading to the laundry.

Ludlox #11: From the previous ludlox, continue along the docks toward the concrete underground blocked by fences.

Ludlox #12: Next to the tunnel entrance / exit, there’s a huge old head statue. The ludlox is hidden inside. Climb onto the wooden platform to get as close to the missing eye as you can — then jump and grapple inside.

Ludlox #13: Just inside the laundromat. Backtrack inside to grab it.

Ludlox #14: Go to the silo where you acquired Knifey near the laundromat. Drop down from the rooftop behind it and use the metal pipe to reach a hidden area beneath the silo.

