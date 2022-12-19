High On Life: How To Find All Ludlox Loot Boxes | Nipulon’s Office, Warp Discs & More Locations Guide

Once you’re far into the story of High On Life, you can use your vast array of movement abilities to complete your quest to grab every single ludlox in the game. There are some ludlox the game doesn’t count — and we’re here to document all of them. The final area with ludlox you’ll explore is Nipulon’s Lounge, or Nipulon’s Office on your portal device. The high-end drug den isn’t very big but getting all the ludlox can be a little tricky on your return visit. And there are two more semi-hidden locations with more ludlox to grab. If you’re looking for the maximum number of pesos to buy every upgrade at Mr. Keep’s shop, you’ll want to grab all the ludlox possible.

More High On Life guides:

Secret Ending | Farming Warp Crystals | Movie Theater Easter Egg (Full Movie) | Secret Boss Easter Egg | Blim City Ludloxes | Slums Ludloxes | Deep Jungle Ludloxes | Upper Valley Ludloxes | Outskirts Ludloxes | Old Town Ludloxes | Dreg Town Ludloxes | Jungle Clearing Ludloxes

Nipulon’s Lounge | Collectibles Guide

Ludloxes are special living loot chests that can be opened with the melee knife. They appear as blue marks on your HUD map. Opening them will reward you with a batch of pesos, which can be used to purchase upgrades from the pawnshop in Blim City.

Ludlox #1: After taking the elevator up into Nipulon’s Lounge, get this easy ludlox to your left. It’s in the room with the globe fountain.

Ludlox #2: Inside the lounge, you’ll be led to your booth. After killing the giant alien inside, check the neighboring room to get a ludlox.

Ludlox #3: Climb up from the giant central chamber, you’ll reach an upper walkway circling the top of the dome. Circle around to the opposite side of your initial entrance to get this ludlox.

Ludlox #4: On the same upper platform, use the wasps and metal walls to reach the opposite walkway — in the center, there’s an open window you can jetpack through.

Ludlox #5: At the very top of the dome, you’ll find another level of circular walkways leading to Nipulon’s Office. Go the opposite direction to find more humans you can rescue — and a ludlox.

Ludlox #6: Inside Nipulon’s Office. You can grab it after completing his boss fight.

Ludlox #7: Backtrack toward the entrance to the lounge. On the way back, you’ll be able to collect a ludlox we passed in the lobby cutscene.

Ludlox #8: Right next to the entrance lobby, in another room. Once you reach the lobby, take the path back to the large dome to the left.

Gatlia | Ludlox Locations

Ludlox #9: As you enter the Gatlia exterior, turn right and look for a large horse statue in the distance. With enough health upgrades, you can sprint and dash to the base of the statue before dying. Melee the ludlox before you choke on the poisonous atmosphere to collect this tricky ludlox.

Warp Discs | Ludlox Locations

Ludlox #10, #11 & #12: The last three ludlox are available in a Warp Disc. Go to Blorto’s Shop in the center of Blim City and purchase the “Quiet Cottage” War Disc for 10 Warp Crystals. Use any of the warp locations — you can find two in the Outskirts area. Summon the cottage and you’ll discover three sentient ludlox. If you’re twisted enough, you can cut them all open for a reward.

And that covers all the ludlox we haven’t covered anywhere else.