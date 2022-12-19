Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Chimera Class

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded update recently dropped. As always, a new weapon was introduced as part of the update. The Chimera assault rifle, also known as the Honey Badger from Call of Duty: Ghosts, is the latest gun you can get your hands on.

The Chimera already has many characteristics that make it a strong assault rifle, with the most notable being the built-in suppressor. Before you can try out the Chimera, you have to unlock it. You can do this by either completing a challenge in multiplayer, extracting the gun from DMZ, or purchasing it as part of a store bundle. Once unlocked, you can begin levelling it up to acquire all the attachments you need to build the best class in Warzone 2.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Chimera class

Barrel: 10″ SA Phoenix

10″ SA Phoenix Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: D37 Grip

D37 Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

The first attachment that is recommended for the best Warzone 2 Chimera class is the 10″ SA Phoenix barrel. This adds numerous benefits to your gun, including increased damage range, bullet velocity, recoil control, and hip fire accuracy. Then, the FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel is useful for greater aiming idle stability, recoil stabilization, and hip fire accuracy to ensure your shots stay on target in every situation. Equipping the D37 Grip will continue to boost the recoil control of your assault rifle.

The final two attachments consist of the 45 Round Mag, allowing you to deal even more damage before you have to reload. Completing your class with the Cronen Mini Red Dot will assist you in taking out your opponents with precision.

To achieve a versatile loadout, you will want to use a weapon that is suited to close-quarter combat to accompany your Warzone 2 Chimera class. So far, the fast-firing Fennec and the reliable MP5 are proving to be dominant submachine guns in Al Mazrah.