Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Kastov 545 Class

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a whole host of weapons to take to Al Mazrah. One of these weapons is the Kastov 545 and if you’re looking for a class to take to your next match, this guide has got you covered.

With the best attachments equipped, the Kastov 545 has the potential to be considered one of the best assault rifles in Warzone 2. Predominantly, this class will focus on improving accuracy and recoil control. At the same time, the damage and range categories will be addressed to create a weapon that is strong all-round.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Kastov 545 class

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: IG-K30 406MM

IG-K30 406MM Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Optic: Aim OP-V4

The first attachment used on this build is the Harbinger D20 suppressor to silence your shots, meaning they are hidden from enemy detection. Additionally, you’ll experience increased bullet velocity, damage range, and your recoil will be smoother. Pairing this with the IG-K30 406MM barrel will continue to raise the bullet velocity and damage range, while addressing recoil control and hip fire accuracy to create a more versatile weapon.

For even more accuracy, the Phase-3 Grip focuses on aiming idle stability, recoil stabilization, and hip fire accuracy to ensure your shot remains on target at all times. Using the 60 round magazine will provide you with plenty of bullets to take out multiple opponents in one clip. Finally, complete your class with the Aim OP-V4 optic. The precision sight picture will allow you to take advantage of the improved accuracy and recoil control.

Once you’ve made your class, you can experiment with weapon tuning in the gunsmith. If you aren’t familiar with this mechanic, it allows you to customize your weapon even further to get more of your preferred attributes out of your attachments. To achieve a loadout that is ready for every situation, you should pair your Warzone 2 Kastov 545 class with a weapon that will thrive in close range fights. So far, the fast-firing Fennec and the MP5 and proving to be reliable options early on.