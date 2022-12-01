Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Lachmann-556 Class

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a long list of weapons that you can take to Al Mazrah. One of these weapons is the Lachmann-556 and with the best attachments, you can build a class that has the potential to take over a Warzone 2 lobby.

It’s likely that you’ve already used the Lachmann-556 as you need to level it up in order to work towards unlocking the popular MP5. This class aims to remove the Lachmann-556’s recoil, while improving its strength at range.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best M4 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Strongholds and Black Sites Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to get Your Loadout Drop | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Interrogate Enemies | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How Does the New 2v2 Gulag Work? | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0- When does Warzone 2.0 Go Live? | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Every Vehicle in Al Mazrah | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Ledge Hang Mechanic Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Prisoner Rescue Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Perk System Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Knock Out Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Switch Between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks |

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Lachmann-556 class

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel

15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Optic: Aim OP-V4

As you can see, the first attachment is the Harbinger D20 muzzle which is a suppressor to silence your shots and ensure they can’t be detected by your opponents. At the same time, you’ll gain more bullet velocity, damage range, and you’ll experience smoother recoil. Then, the 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp barrel continues to boost your bullet velocity and damage range, while bumping up the recoil control and hip fire accuracy. An underbarrel that is useful for keeping your weapon accurate is the Phase-3 Grip which adds aiming idle stability, recoil stabilization, and hip fire accuracy.

Next up, the 60 Round magazine widens your ammunition capacity and provides you with more than enough bullets to eliminate multiples enemies in a single clip. To take advantage of the increased accuracy and range, the Aim OP-V4 is a clear sight, viable for use at any range.

Once you’ve built your class, you can take a look at weapon tuning in the gunsmith. This mechanic allows you to make some extra tweaks to your attachments and gain more of your preferred characteristics to build a class that resembles your play style. Along with your Lachmann-556 class in Warzone 2, you should use a gun that is ready to take on close-quarter fights. Right now, the fast-firing Fennec is proving to be a solid choice.