Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: How to Unlock the Chimera Assault Rifle

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded is here with some new content to try out. The iconic Shipment map has made its return to multiplayer, there is a brand new Raid, and much more. Following suit of previous mid-season updates, a new weapon has been added to the battlefield. This time, the Chimera is the latest assault rifle to join Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 and here is how to unlock it.

The Chimera assault rifle resembles the Honey Badger from Call of Duty: Ghosts. Its fast fire rate and the fact that Activision describe the gun as being “adept at close-quarter combat” makes it a strong contender, especially on smaller multiplayer maps. Before you can use the Chimera, you need to unlock it and this guide will show you how.

How to unlock the Chimera in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

There are a few ways in which you can unlock the latest assault rifle to use in your future Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 matches. The first and arguably the easiest is to complete an in-game challenge which tasks you with getting 2 operator kills with assault rifles in 15 separate matches. All you have to do is equip your favorite assault rifle in a match, make sure you get two kills with it, and repeat the process in 15 different matches. Alternatively, you can get your hands on the Chimera assault rifle by completing a challenge in the DMZ mode. Similar to the M13B, you’ll have to extract the gun which can be specifically found in DMZ building 21.

As always, you can purchase a blueprint of the latest gun as a part of a bundle in the store. The Dark Skies bundle is priced at 1,200 Call of Duty points and features the “Darkcell” Chimera weapon blueprint. Also, you’ll get a “Not so Twinkly” weapon charm, “UAP” weapon sticker, and an “Unloaded” loading screen.