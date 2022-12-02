Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best RAAL MG Class

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a long list of weapons you can take to Al Mazrah, with some being better than others. A dominant weapon is the RAAL MG and with the best attachments equipped, you can create a class that will turn heads in Warzone 2.

Light machine guns are proving to be the most powerful primary weapons in the battle royale and the RAAL MG is no different. Its high amount of damage, accompanied by a strong fire rate results in you being able to take down enemies in just a few bullets. Therefore, this class will focus on improving accuracy and recoil control, while taking range into account to make a class that can take over your next match.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best M16 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Lachmann-556 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Kastov 545 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2: Best Kastov 762 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best TAQ-56 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best RPK Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Strongholds and Black Sites Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to get Your Loadout Drop | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Interrogate Enemies | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How Does the New 2v2 Gulag Work? | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0- When does Warzone 2.0 Go Live? | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Every Vehicle in Al Mazrah |

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 RAAL MG class

Muzzle: Shred CP90

Shred CP90 Barrel: 21″ EXF Rhino Barrel

21″ EXF Rhino Barrel Underbarrel: SA Side Grip

SA Side Grip Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Optic: SZ SRO-7

The RAAL MG benefits from the Shred CP90 muzzle as it begins by raising both the horizontal and vertical recoil control of the weapon. The 21″ EXF Rhino barrel continues to boost the recoil control, while increasing bullet velocity for those gunfights at long range. Then, the SA Side Grip will allow you to be even more in control of your light machine gun with added aim idle stability and aim walking steadiness, along with extra recoil stabilization and steadiness. The main downside to these attachments is that they make your gun slower. However, the Schlager PEQ Box IV will quicken the aim down sight time which is perhaps one of the most important speed factors. Finally, your class will be complete with a reliable optic such as the SZ SRO-7 to take advantage of the maximized accuracy and recoil control.

Once you’ve built your class, you can explore weapon tuning in the gunsmith. Experimenting with a few extra tweaks will see you gain even more of your preferred attributes out of your attachments. To accompany your Warzone 2 RAAL MG class, you should use a weapon that is suited to close-quarter battles. The fast-firing Fennec and the MP5 are currently solid options.