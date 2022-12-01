Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best TAQ-56 Class

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a long list of weapons you can take to the battlefield. The TAQ-56 is a solid assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, and if you have the best class, it is a strong contender in Warzone 2.

The TAQ-56 already has many strengths, including its damage and its potential at range. However, it would benefit from receiving a boost to its accuracy and recoil control. This class will do just that to make picking off your opponents a simple task.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Change the Color of Your Ping | Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: How to Unlock the Victus XMR Sniper Rifle | Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: How to Unlock the BAS-P Submachine Gun | Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: How to Unlock the M13B Assault Rifle | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best RPK Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best M4 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Strongholds and Black Sites Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to get Your Loadout Drop | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Interrogate Enemies | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How Does the New 2v2 Gulag Work? | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0- When does Warzone 2.0 Go Live? | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Every Vehicle in Al Mazrah | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0- Where to Find the Chemist in DMZ |

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 TAQ-56 class

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

FSS Combat Grip Stock: Tactique Brute Stock

Tactique Brute Stock Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The first attachment used on this build is the Sakin Tread-40 muzzle which will begin improving your accuracy right away with greater horizontal and vertical recoil control. Using this alongside the Commando Foregrip will improve your aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization. Then, the FSS Combat Grip continues to raise your recoil control, while the Tactique Brute Stock provides your assault rifle with even more aiming stability and recoil control. The fifth and final attachment is the 40 Round Magazine, increasing your magazine ammunition capacity and allowing you to take out multiple enemies in one clip.

As soon as you’ve made your class, you can explore the weapon tuning mechanic in the gunsmith. This allows you to customize your attachments even further and get more of your preferred characteristics out of your gun. Therefore, you can make a few tweaks so the assault rifle gains even more accuracy.

To achieve a versatile loadout, you will want to use a weapon that is suited to close-quarter combat to accompany your Warzone 2 TAQ-56 class. So far, the fast-firing Fennec is proving to be a dominant submachine gun in Al Mazrah.