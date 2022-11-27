The DMZ mode in Warzone 2.0 includes many activities that players can take part in as well as several rewards exclusive to the mode. One of these activities is battling bosses, special high-level enemies that will provide players that take them out grand rewards. One of these bosses is known as the Chemist and is the key to unlocking an exclusive Assualt Rifle that many players want to get their hands on. The first step to killing the Chemist is to find him. Luckily, I can show you where he spawns every game. This guide will show players where to find the Chemist in the DMZ mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where To Find The Chemist In DMZ

The Chemist is a Boss enemy that can be fought in the DMZ and is the key to unlocking the M13B Assault Rifle that was added to both Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 in Season 1. The boss is found within the Radiation Zone, The yellow circle with the radiation Trefoil symbol that spawns in a random location on the map each game.

Inside this zone, players will constantly take damage if they don’t take Radiation Blockers or aren’t wearing a Gas Mask. You can find Radiation Blockers in Hospitals across the DMZ and random medicine cabinets and can find Gas Mask on many of the enemies that you face in the Radiation Zone, so don’t worry too much if you enter the Zone without one. You can find the Chemist near the center of the Zone close to the skull and mask icon shown in the second picture below. You will be able to tell an enemy is the Chemist by his yellow hazmat suit that he is wearing as well as his unique M13B Assault Rifle.

Killing the Chemist will see him drop the M13B. Pick up the weapon and extract from the DMZ with it and you will be able to use the M13B in both multiplayer and Warzone loadouts.

