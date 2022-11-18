Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: How to Unlock the Victus XMR Sniper Rifle

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 is here. In multiplayer, there are new maps and modes to try out, and new operators have joined the fight. Of course, Season 1 saw the highly anticipated roll out of Warzone 2 and a DMZ mode on the Al Mazrah map. As always, a new season means there are new weapons to add to your arsenal and here is how to unlock the new Victus XMR sniper rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Activision has described the Victus XMR as a “hard hitting, bolt action sniper rifle with .50 cal BMG ammunition. Its tungsten sabot tipped bullets are fast and powerful, but require precise shots over long distances.” It will be interesting to see how this weapon stacks up against the other sniper rifles as the season progresses.

More Call of Duty guides

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: How to Unlock the BAS-P Submachine Gun | Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: How to Unlock the M13B Assault Rifle | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best RPK Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best M4 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Strongholds and Black Sites Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to get Your Loadout Drop | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Interrogate Enemies | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How Does the New 2v2 Gulag Work? | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0- When does Warzone 2.0 Go Live? | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Every Vehicle in Al Mazrah | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Ledge Hang Mechanic Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Prisoner Rescue Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Knock Out Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Switch Between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Level Up Your Weapons FAST | Weapon XP Grind Tips and Tricks |

How to unlock the Victus XMR in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

To get your hands on the newest sniper rifle, you need to complete sector A7 of the Season 1 battle pass. The new battle pass system means you no longer unlock rewards by getting to a certain level. Before you can reach sector A7, you have to complete one of the adjacent sectors, either A4, A8, or A11. As soon as sector A7 becomes available, you’ll notice that it is a free sector. Use your tier skips to unlock the four lower rewards in sector A7 and then you can unlock the Victus XMR for free as the fifth and final reward.

If you don’t unlock the Victus XMR before Season 1 ends, you can grab it later on through an in-game challenge. As soon as you get the sniper rifle, you’ll be able to start levelling it up in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.