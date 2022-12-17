WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.0.5 Brings New Transmog Options

The Public Test Realm (PTR) servers of World of Warcraft Dragonflight are currently testing the upcoming version 10.0.5 of the game, which aims to bring various changes to Blizzard’s popular MMORPG. While most classes will see their abilities change and a new feature, the Trading Post, will make its debut, the biggest news is way more important than all that: for the first time, World of Warcraft players will be able to use white and grey items to customize their appearance through the transmogrification feature.

World of Warcraft introduced the transmogrification feature in November 2011, with the release of Patch 4.3 “Hour of Twilight,” the final update for the expansion Cataclysm. For the first time, players were able to customize their armor’s appearance while retaining their statistics. While most players use this feature to make their hero look as badass as possible, some exploit this transmogrification feature to hide the warrior side of their hero and display a bunny outfit or other casual clothes.

While transmogrification has been a staple in World of Warcraft for over eleven years, all gear was not eligible to join the armor customization option. Players could use the appearance of any piece of gear with at least an uncommon quality, meaning the common and poor quality items were never meant to be worn through transmogrification. Patch 10.0.5 for World of Warcraft Dragonflight change this, as all piece of equipment will now be available through the transmogrification feature.

The common and poor quality items, whose names are written respectively in white and grey in World of Warcraft, will now become bound-on-equip. Once players equip them, they will obtain their appearance and will be able to use them by talking to an ethereal transmogrifier NPC. This feature will not be retroactive, so players who once equipped white or grey items but deleted them since will need to acquire them once again to unlock their appearance. However, eligible items already in players’ inventories when the patch goes live will automatically become bind-on-equip and could join their wardrobe.

Those who would rather show off with rare gear and mounts than display poor-quality items will have an opportunity to unlock new rewards with the introduction of the Trading Post feature in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. Every month, this special market will sell unique weapon and armor transmogrifications for players who complete the various challenges this new market offers.

