High On Life’s Second Patch Fixes Numerous Bugs, Adds Keyboard Binding

High On Life and its ludicrous sense of humour has been on the hearts and minds of Xbox and PC players everywhere, although, like with any new release in 2022, there are always some bugs that need stomping, and some changes that can be immediately implemented post-launch. Now, only a few days following the launch of High On Life and the updates are starting to roll in to address the needs and requests of fans as they dive further into its wild world.

The game’s second patch is now live and addresses a number of outstanding elements, specific to the PC version of the game that was outlined through the game’s Twitter page. They are as follows,

Fixes and Optimizations

・Added additional protection to save data to prevent quitting, dying, or reloading at the moment an objective completes from corrupting saves.

・Fixed Hunter Forums for Blim City failing to unlock for Downtown areas after visiting the High On Life Store.

・Fixed enemies from attacking the player while they are disguised in Goop Armor when checkpoint is reloaded.

・Fixed issue of collecting all Trading Cards not granting the “Playing Card to Get” Achievement.

・General crash and progress blocker fixes including:

・Fixed not being able to warp in the Highway Bridge.

・Fixed interact prompts disappearing or not triggering on OLE’ WET Grundy, Keycard in Clugg’s Office, the Goop Salesman.

・Fixed enemies not respawning in Coliseum upon reloading checkpoint in Douglas Mission.

・Fixed issue where guns were missing from inventory after reloading checkpoint during Nipulon Mission.

・Fixed issues where players were getting stuck outside the Douglas Boss Arena.

・Player can now return home from the Slums if they unexpectedly respawned outside of the base.

・Fixed Krubis disappearing during his Boss Battle after getting glob shotted and stabbed.

・Fixed issue of Angela Skrendel disappearing if player dies and respawns during combat near Cloning Vots.

・Fixed issue of not being able to resume gameplay from the pause menu after disconnecting and reconnecting the controller.

・Fixed disembodied player arms preventing players from being able to exit the house after completing the Final Mission.

・Fixed players unable to back out of Credits with Keyboard and Mouse.

・Fixed potential crash upon returning to the house via Slums tunnel during Blim City Invasion.

・Locked the door so player can no longer leave the house while it warps away during Blim City Invasion.

Content Updates

・Added movement key rebinding for Keyboard for righties and lefties.

・General collision pass throughout to help prevent the player from getting stuck or falling off the map in Blim City, Zephyr Paradise, Nipulon’s Lounge, and Dreg Town.

・General navigation pass to prevent enemies from leaving the playspace or clipping through objects.

・General audio balancing and spatialization pass across SFX, Music, and Dialogue.

・Improved visuals on projectiles for the Kenny Bounceflector Mod.

Patch Two for High On Life is live now on PC

Source