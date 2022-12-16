High On Life: How To Find All Ludlox Loot Boxes | Jungle Valley Locations Guide

There’s even more paradise to peruse in High on Life. The other major area of Zephyr Paradise is the Jungle Valley, which includes the underground mines where the villagers have been enslaved. The Valley begins right outside the village, through the red gate leading to the mines, or on the opposite side of the river where the mansion is located. This is where you’ll find serious G3 Cartel presence, and complicated caves to navigate. You’ll return to this area after completing your first set of bounties and explore an entirely different section of the planet beyond the mushroom forest. Things get even weirder out there.

Jungle Valley | Collectibles Guide

Ludloxes are special living loot chests that can be opened with the melee knife. They appear as blue marks on your HUD map. Opening them will reward you with a batch of pesos, which can be used to purchase upgrades from the pawnshop in Blim City.

Ludlox #1: From the mansion where you get the Warp Device, go toward the river. There’s a ludlox on the cliff you can reach by dropping down from above.

Ludlox #2: From the Warp Disc location, look down the path left for a raised bridge you can only lower from the other side. There’s a volcanic wall here — a hotwall. You can reach it after unlocking Gus. With Gus’s special, you’ll be able to reach the high ledge.

Ludlox #3: After summoning the highway near the village, use it to reach an optional furgle warren. Enter and look along the left wall as you progress to get this one.

Ludlox #4: Found at the end of the furgle warren near the village — at the end of the path with the previous ludlox.

Ludlox #5: Found in the Mining Outskirts as you enter from the village. In the area where the G3 troops spawn. Find it on the left side of the cliff, by the green river.

Ludlox #6: Closer to the mine gate path, there’s a chest just to right behind the red containers.

Ludlox #7: [x] Inside a container blocked by a forcefield on the right path, continuing from the previous ludlox.

Ludlox #8: [x] At the green slime river, there’s a red container submerged in the sludge. To enter, you need to slow time and slip by the spinning fans.

Ludlox #9: Continuing on the left side of the G3 enemy area, you’ll find this one on a cliff facing the giant green slime waterfall in the distance.

Ludlox #10: Right outside the entrance to the mines. In the slime canyon, look down off the seemingly dead-end ledge.

Ludlox #11: Inside the large G3 Outpost you’ll enter through the yellow gate, there’s a ludlox on your side of the gap, just look right before jumping to the main base.

Ludlox #12: Entering the mine through the elevator, drop down to the bridge walkway. There’s another walkway one step lower with this ludlox.

Ludlox #13: In the mine interior passage, you’ll find an upper side-room with this ludlox. You’ll find it near the small store.

Ludlox #14: Launch yourself from the swinging bridge using a glob — it launches you from the mining walkway we dropped down to earlier from the elevator and onto a hanging platform with this ludlox.

Ludlox #15: [x] Near the hanging platform from the previous chest, there’s a vent built into the rock wall below with a spinning fan blade. Use slow-motion to get inside later in the story after returning to this area.

Ludlox #16: From the Administrative Office where Krubis’s office is located, continue down the tunnel path to reach this ludlox near the raised swinging bridges.

Ludlox #17: Located on top of the Administrative Office building. Get a bonus Glob Kidney for opening the chest.

Ludlox #18: Inside the Lower Mine Tunnels where the teddy aliens are mining, there’s a giant hollow rock directly about the Krubis hologram. Climb up and jump in to get this chest.

Ludlox #19: [x] In the same Lower Mine Tunnels, look on the right side for a slime river. There’s a wasp you can grapple onto below a spinning fan. Once you can use a slow-motion bubble to get through the fan, you’ll unlock this path leading to a ludlox.

Ludlox #20: Hidden directly beneath the three teddy aliens with their G3 mercenary captive. From the platform, drop to a rock beneath in the slimy water.

Ludlox #21: At the Upper Mine Tunnels, you’ll reach a G3 base. To the left, there’s a crane with a raised container. Climb the structure near the crane to jump and dodge into the green crate.

Ludlox #22: After leaving Prince Chosen One’s “palace” you’ll hop across giant shrooms. On the path, you can drop down to a lower shroom on the left.

More coming soon!