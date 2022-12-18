Assassin’s Creed Codename: Jade Gameplay Leaks

You may remember Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade. It was one of the many Assassin’s Creed games to be announced during the franchise’s 15th anniversary stream in September. Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade was a mobile title, one attempting to replicate the look and feel of a traditional Assassin’s Creed title, only from a device that can slip into your hip pocket. Now, some unfortunate, but ultimately unsurprising news from both the franchise, and Ubisoft – there’s been a leak.

In the last 24 hours word of leaked, screen recorded footage of Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade had taken off like wildfire. The leaked gameplay was shared to Reddit by user dattuu, who claimed that they found the video shared in an Assassin’s Creed community page

i stumbled on this video on Facebook user named Tiger White posted it on Assassin’s Creed Syncposting . i didnt recorded this or anything just because he posted it publicly thats why am shareing it here. heres original post: https://www.facebook.com/100003344227209/videos/3386712808262525/ Edit: If the owner of the video wants me to delete this just txt me (i dont know how you’d do that on redit in fact i dont know anything about redit but still) or report the post so mods will be able to delete it or smth

Not a great deal had been made publically available about Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, although, when it was announced in September, we did learn of its Chinese setting when Ubisoft announced,

Take Assassin’s Creed everywhere you go with Assassin’s Creed Codename JADE, a AAA RPG action-adventure game for mobile devices set in ancient China.

This leak of Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is likely just first of many involving Ubisoft games, and Assassin’s Creed titles more broadly. With several games in development, such as Asssassin’s Creed Mirage, the most immediate title, coming at a to be determined date in 2023, Assassin’s Creed Codename Red, a game that takes the game the long request shores of Japan, and then the mysterious Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe which appears to have a 16th century European setting with witchcraft to come after that. The latest title in the franchise, 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla just in the last few weeks launched its final piece of DLC, conlcuding an arc that has spanned 3 calendar years.

So far, Ubisoft is yet to have made a comment on the leaked footage, nor have they yet indicated when Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade will launch.

