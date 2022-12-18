Massive Square Enix Sale Going On At Nintendo eShop

Credit: Square Enix

In a week, it’ll be Christmas, a time that many people will receive gifts from their loved ones, and hopefully, it’ll be a joyous time for all. But as we gamers know, you can’t rely on your family and friends to get you everything you desire. Sometimes you have to do things yourself. That’s why, especially during this time of year, you must look for sales to get the best deals and make your gaming adventures happen. If you’re a fan of Square Enix and you have a Nintendo Switch, then the current sale is one to pay attention to.

From now until December 29th, various Square Enix titles will be available at a discount on the Switch eShop. Dozens of games are available, from classic titles to cult favorites, to games you may not have thought about getting until the price was literally right.

Let’s start with some classic titles. Multiple Final Fantasy titles are on sale, with some being $25 off! Titles you can get from the series include Crystal Chronicles Remastered, VII, IX, X, XII, and XV’s Pocket Edition.

You can get some of those titles for around $10, which will keep you occupied. If you want another classic series, Dragon Quest I, II, and III are all available for under $10.

But what if you want something modern? Then we suggest getting NEO: The World Ends With You. The title was a big hit with those who played it, and it’s a very unique RPG. Plus, you won’t have had to play the original title to enjoy it! Though it will help if you have. It has one of the biggest discounts of the sale as it’s only $30.

If you’re hoping that Kingdom Hearts is a part of that sale, you’re in luck. Kind of. Melody of Memory is on sale for $30, as are the collections of the mainline titles. However, you might recall that outside the rhythm game, all the other titles are Cloud Versions. They are fully playable, but they’re reliant on your internet versus the console you’re playing it on.

There’s a reason that fans were miffed at getting those versions versus copies that could run just on the Switch.

There are many other titles in the sale that you might enjoy, so be sure to check out the full list on the eShop. Plus, other companies like Activision Blizzard are having sales of their series on the eShop as well! So don’t miss out on the holiday savings!

Source: Nintendo Everything