Special Activision Blizzard Sale Going On In Nintendo eShop

Activision Blizzard has been in the news a lot recently. Mainly because of the acquisition that is being attempted between the company and Microsoft. We say “attempted” because after Sony made a lot of noise about the proposed merger, the FTC got involved and is suing Microsoft over the deal. Where it goes from here is anyone’s guess, but it could have a big impact on the gaming industry either way. But we’re not here to talk about that. Rather, we’re here to talk about more positive news from the company, which involves games on the Nintendo Switch.

From now until December 30th, special deals are going on at the Nintendo eShop involving Activision Blizzard titles. To be clear, we’re not talking about a few titles. We’re talking about 14 games that have been marked down in price. A majority of them have been marked down over $20! Some have even been marked down $40! In other words, if you’ve been hesitating about getting certain titles from the company on the Switch, now is the time.

But what titles are they offering at a discount? For starters, they have every Crash Bandicoot game that is on the Switch on sale. That includes the bundles that include the original four titles plus their recent racing game and the bundle with all four mainline titles. You can get them for $60 or $42, respectively.

If you’re interested in a dragon named Spyro, his games are on sale too. His remastered trilogy is on sale right now for $16. That’s a $24 price drop from the original price. That trilogy was hailed as a masterpiece when it first came out, and the remastered version got equal praise. So don’t miss out on that adventure if you haven’t played it.

If you want something from the Blizzard side of things, there are multiple entries in the Diablo franchise that are on sale. All of them are below $30. There’s also a collection of arcade games from the company that you can get for $10.

Other titles are on sale, so go check out the Nintendo eShop and see if any of them interest you! With Christmas right around the corner, now is the time for you to partake in the holiday sales and buy games at a discount. They won’t be on sale for long, and you might regret it if you miss out on the big deals. So treat yourself to some new games!

Source: Nintendo Everything