Is Avatar: The Way of Water Underperforming At The Box Office

If you recall, the projections for Avatar: The Way of Water was very high. The early estimates state that it could make $175 million during its first weekend at the box office in the US. Then, internationally, it could make $350 million. That would easily put it above $500 million for the first weekend, which is quite the achievement for a sequel that arrived 13 years after the original. But while that projection was promising, it doesn’t mean it’ll come true. Based on the Friday numbers, many wonder if the projections must be adjusted to account for the proven numbers.

By that, we mean that on Friday, Avatar: The Way of Water brought in $53 million. That is impressive for most films, but the projections felt it would be higher. As a result, some say that the film may make $150 million domestically. However, there are some factors that may be in play here.

First, Saturday, aka today, will be the big “moneymaker” for the film in the US. Friday is the end of the work week, and some may not have wanted to go see the movie on the premiere night. You also have to remember that the film is over 3 hours long. That’s quite a commitment; not everyone would be able to do that on a Friday. But on a Saturday or a Sunday when they have more time to watch a movie? That is more likely.

Granted, we can’t prove that the Saturday numbers will cover for Friday, but it is possible. Even if the weekend only nabs $150 million, that would still help it get to $500 million during the first weekend if the international projections hold.

As for the reception of the movie, it’s been mostly positive. The Rotten Tomatoes score has fallen since the initial reviews, but it’s currently holding at 78%. Many people online have stated that the story “isn’t the best,” but they can’t knock what Director James Cameron did in the movie.

Another element that people have praised are the special effects. The film looks beautiful from top to bottom. That may sound like an “obvious thing,” but it’s really not. Many films, including many recent superhero films, have skimped on the VFX, and fans/critics have called them out for it. That won’t be something you hear in this sequel.

We’ll have to wait for the weekend to close for the complete totals to be revealed, but they should be interesting either way.

