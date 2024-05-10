Nintendo Switch Successors’ Announcement Isn’t A Concern For Current Sales Says Shuntaro Furukawa

The Nintendo Switch is a system that The Big N basically put its entire life into. Everyone felt that if they couldn’t recover from the Wii U disaster, they might have to go the way of Sega and just make software titles from then on. Thankfully for all, the Switch wasn’t just a success; it’s become one of the biggest hardware units ever. It’s sold over 141 million units, and the software it’s put out has shocked everyone with both its quality and the number of great titles it’s produced. However, we’re now in its “endgame,” and via the most recent financial briefing, Nintendo confirmed that the Switch 2, or however you want to call it, is coming and will be announced in full during the next fiscal year.

Why does that matter? Simply put, as we wait for the successor, the Switch is still the focus of Nintendo’s main financial plans for 2024. They aim to sell 13.5 million units this fiscal year, and President Shuntaro Furukawa knows that won’t be easy, but he believes in the console:

“Nintendo Switch hardware sales remain relatively strong, but we are now in the system’s eighth year, and we recognize that it is becoming more challenging to maintain momentum as time passes. Even so, during last year’s holiday season, many new consumers picked up a Nintendo Switch system for the first time, particularly children and families in markets outside of Japan.”

Another key thing that the company will do is release new titles for the Switch as the buildup to its successor continues. We’re only a few weeks away from one such title, and June also has a big release via a ghostly remaster. Also, in June, there will be a new Nintendo Direct that promises to showcase what is coming in the back half of 2024 for the Switch, which could generate some sales interest in the console.

Furukawa also highlighted that the Switch has an incredible library of titles and that The Big N will attempt to showcase the beauty of these “evergreen” games so that people who haven’t bought a Switch yet will see the wealth of games they can get and possibly buy one.

In the end, while it’s true that the Switch successor is something that everyone wants to hear new information on, we know it’s not coming out for a while. As such, the Switch’s sales might be “affected,” but the key thing is that the Switch is out RIGHT NOW, and that’ll be enough for some people to get it.