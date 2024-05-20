Stellar Blade May Be Coming to PC and Getting a Sequel

Needless to say, SHIFT UP is happy with how the controversial game has performed.

SHIFT UP might not be finished with Stellar Blade just yet. Despite initial controversy regarding the game’s character designs, the game has been a hit with players with an incredibly high User Score of 9.3 on Metacritic. According to the Korean dev team, a PC version is being discussed as a possibility along with a potential sequel.

In SHIFT UP’s initial public offering filing on the Korea Composite Stock Price Index, the company gave some insights into what’s potentially coming down the pipeline.

“For Stellar Blade, we have plans to introduce new gameplay elements, including downloadable content releases, a PC version, and new intellectual property collaborations,” the document reads.

“AAA console titles such as God of War and Final Fantasy have shown tremendous potential, selling over 66 million copies and 185 million, respectively. There are many precedents for AAA titles to evolve into intellectual property franchises by extending their lifespan through a series of high-quality sequels and maintaining a long-term monetization base. As a result, we are exploring the possibility of a PC version of Stellar Blade and a sequel,” it continues.

The company also mentions its previously confirmed cross-platform project code-named ‘Project Witches,’ noting that it will be released in 2027 or later.

During an interview last month, Yoko Taro, the creator of the Nier franchise, complimented the game, calling it “much better than Nier: Automata.” SHIFT UP’s Kim Hyung-tae was shocked by the praise.

“I consider myself a visualist, not a storyteller. I’ve been creating visuals all my life, so I can’t quite match Yoko Taro when it comes to storytelling. I try to make up for this with gameplay,” Hyung-tae responded.

Stellar Blade was released for PlayStation 5 on April 26.